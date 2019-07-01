Couples planning their weddings could soon pay as much as $900 more to celebrate the big day in Lake Geneva’s famed Riviera ballroom.
Lake Geneva city officials are considering raising rental fees on the city-owned ballroom for weddings, including boosting from $3,000 to $3,900 the fee charged to non-residents for Saturday weddings.
Stephanie Copsey, the city’s marketing director for the Riviera, said the city has not increased its rates since 2015. The cost of holding a wedding in the downtown lakefront venue would still be reasonable, she said.
“The Riviera is such a cool spot,” Copsey said. “What other venue is on its own peninsula in the heart of downtown Lake Geneva?”
Located at 812 Wrigley Drive, the historic Riviera landmark has been a popular spot for weddings and other private special events for many years. During prime summer season, there are sometimes events booked there nearly every weekend.
Including all types of events, the city last year collected $146,139 in Riviera rental fees, which was up from $120,185 the year before, but not quite as high as the $158,827 collected in 2015.
So far this year, the city has recorded $37,369 in rental fees.
Wedding planner Jaffe Wojcik, who owns Graceful Events in Lake Geneva, said she has many clients who rent the Riviera for their weddings.
Wojcik would not comment on the proposed rental fee increases, although she said Copsey has done a good job of promoting the Riviera.
“The Riviera is a beautiful building. We enjoy working there,” she said. “It’s definitely an honor to have your wedding there.”
Copsey, herself a former wedding planner, joined the city last year in the new position of special events coordinator, which puts her in charge of promoting the Riviera and other downtown venues to tourists and other visitors.
The city charges higher fees for non-residents to hold weddings at the Riviera rather than Lake Geneva residents.
The current cost for residents to rent the ballroom for a wedding is $2,500 for Friday, Saturday or Sunday. Under Copsey’s proposal, that fee would increase to $3,000 on Saturday while remaining $2,500 otherwise.
Non-residents currently pay $3,000 for Friday, Saturday or Sunday. The proposal calls for increasing that to $3,900 for Saturday and $3,400 on Friday and Sunday.
The cost for weddings held Monday through Thursday is $500 for both residents and non-residents. That would increase to $950 for residents and $1,250 for non-residents.
Copsey said the new fee structure is designed to steer more weddings to Fridays and Sundays, while Saturdays already are in high demand.
Couples who have already toured the Riviera or been quoted a price for a wedding would not face a fee increase.
Members of the city council’s piers, harbors and lakefront committee on June 19 endorsed the fee increases. The measure next goes before the finance, license and regulation committee, and then on to the full city council.
Alderman Doug Skates said he is in favor of the fee increases, as many people host their weddings at the Riviera.
“I think what Stephanie has done is commendable. I think she’s been plugging in some holes,” Skates said.
Alderwoman Shari Straube also indicated her support for the fee increases.
“It looks good,” Straube said.
The city currently is planning a major renovation project on the Riviera, and has identified roof replacement as the first priority. The roof replacement is scheduled for next February through April, during which time the Riviera will be closed to all weddings and private events.
The rental fee increases would not apply to other types of private events held at the Riviera.
Couples who rent the Riviera ballroom for weddings can occupy the facilities for up to eight hours, and the cost includes chairs, tables and color choice of floor-length linens and napkins.
The city also maintains a list of caterers who will provide catering for special events.
Copsey is proposing a 20 percent discount for couples who rent the facility during the off-season time between November and April. She also is proposing a 15 percent discount for people who are currently serving in the military or who have been honorably discharged.
The rental fee increases will boost revenue for the city, especially considering that most weddings involve non-residents, Copsey said.
“It will enable us to get more bang for our buck,” she said. “It’s such a desirable location for our brides.”