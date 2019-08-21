Lake Geneva has authorized its architect to move ahead with finding a roofing contractor to replace or repair the roof on the Riviera landmark.
Aldermen unanimously agreed Aug. 14 to put out the first solicitation for contractors proposals for what could be a two-year effort to repair and restore the city-owned lakefront tourism center.
The city has identified roof replacement as the first priority for a project that could cost up to $5 million.
MSI General Corp., the city’s architect and construction manager on the Riviera, will ask roofers to submit their bids by Sept. 18 for the roofing contract.
City officials have determined that the best option for the roof is installing a clay-tile roof, which also is projected to be the most expensive option at about $1.2 million.
MSI representative Dave Lutherbach said the architect will seek proposals from contractors that install clay-tile roofs, as well as companies that install less expensive options, and others that specialize in roof repairs.
Lutherbach said the company will seek proposals starting on Sept. 4, and then conduct a pre-bid conference Sept. 11 at the Riviera for contractors to tour the building and ask questions. Proposals then will be due Sept. 18.
“We would make sure they have the proper information we’re requesting,” Lutherbach said.
The city plans to begin the roof project in February.
Alderman Doug Skates said he hopes to see a number of contractors show interest in the roofing job.