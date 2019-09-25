The cost to replace the roof on Lake Geneva’s historic Riviera landmark might be about half of what city officials originally estimated.
The city council’s piers, harbors & lakefront committee Sept. 18 unanimously approved a proposal from Renaissance Roofing Inc. of Belvidere, Illinois, to replace the Riviera’s roof for $488,855.
That is far below the city’s projection of $880,000 to install a new clay-tile roof on the city-owned lakefront tourism center.
Another estimate of $1.3 million included not only the roof, but also window replacement and other exterior work that is being bid by contractors separately.
City Administrator David Nord said the lower cost estimate for the roof should help the city save money on the entire Riviera restoration project, which has been projected to be about $5 million.
“This much of a difference for the roof part of it, we should be in really good shape,” Nord said.
The roofing bid still must be approved by the full city council.
City officials had considered installing a concrete-tile roof as a cost-cutting measure. But with the lower-than-expected bids, aldermen are comfortable going with the clay-tile roof option.
“After looking at this, why would we consider concrete?” Alderman Richard Hedlund said. “It’s a moot point.”
The city has made roof replacement the first priority in an extensive Riviera restoration effort that could continue for two years.
Dave Luterbach, a representative of MSI General Corp., the city’s architect and construction manager on the project, said the company approached 17 roofing companies, and five submitted bids before a Sept. 18 deadline.
Other bids included Connoisseur Slate and Tile, $411,625; Knickerbocker Roofing & Paving Co., $561,300; Langer Roofing and Sheet Metal Inc., $534,636; and Van De Hey Refined Roofing, $545,500.
Even though Connoisseur Slate and Tile had the lowest bid, the company submitted its qualifications after the deadline.
Luterbach urged city officials to go with Renaissance Roofing.
“Given the information we got and all the information available, my choice would be for Renaissance,” he said.
Alderman Doug Skates said he was pleased that all of the contractor proposals were below the projected $880,000 cost.
“I was pleasantly surprised,” he said.
The roof replacement project is expected to begin in February and end in April.
Luterbach said MSI wants to have the project completed before the Riviera’s vendors begin their summer season for 2020.
Aldermen also were scheduled to vote on a contractor for tuck-pointing and glass-related work, but Luterbach said not enough proposals came in on time, so officials decided to extend the deadline for those projects until Oct. 2.
He said extending the deadline should not have much effect on the roof replacement project.
Skates said extending the deadline could encourage more companies to submit proposals.
“I’m good with extending that to reach out to some local guys to get them involved,” Skates said.