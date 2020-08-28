Safety Town program moves online to guard against coronavirus hazards

The coronavirus health crisis has not stopped the Geneva Lake Women's Association from educating children about safety issues.
Members of the association have decided to conduct their Safety Town program virtually this year.
The program, which usually is held during a week in June at a local school, includes informational classes and hands-on activities to educate children about traffic, fire, strangers, water safety, bicycles and remembering important phone numbers.
The classes typically are conducted by teachers, firefighters and other public safety professionals.
Denise Schnurr, chairperson for the association's Safety Town committee, said because of the threat of spreading the coronavirus, the group decided to offer the program online this year.
"Numerous parents asked us if we were going to offer it this year," Schnurr said. "And that's when we thought about doing it virtually."
The virtual Safety Town program can be accessed for free through the group's website, glwa.net. It includes bullet-point information about each topic, links to different resources, educational videos and coloring activities.
"It covers all the safety concerns that kids will encounter," Schnurr said. "It runs the gamut of things that could be hazardous to kids."
Jenell Mroz, secretary for the women's association board of directors, helped to develop the online program.
Mroz said parents not have to register to use the program. They can just click on any topic they want to discuss with their children.
"We didn't want to make parents sign up, because we didn't want to make it too complicated for them," she said. "We wanted then to be able to use it as they needed it."
Mroz said it took her about 16 hours to put together the virtual program.
"It was a labor of love," she said.
Schnurr said the in-person Safety Town program usually is geared towards kindergarten-age students. But with the virtual program, older children can access it as well.
"Anyone can enjoy it," Schnurr said. "It can be for younger kids and older kids. You're going to learn something."
The Safety Town program has been offered in the Lake Geneva region for about 40 years.
Mroz said members of the Lake Geneva Jaycees conducted the program initially before it was taken over by the women's association.
"The virtual program is very new, but the program has been around for a long time," she said. "It is really a community effort."
The in-person program has been held at Lake Geneva Middle School the past few years, but was scheduled to move this year to Eastview Elementary School.
Schnurr said, as part of the program, children attend three-hour sessions for five days during a week in June and learn about different safety topics.
She said the children participate in different safety-related activities, play games, watch movies, work on craft projects and attend safety programs.
Central-Denison pre-kindergarten teacher Cyndi Nelson, who has taught for the Safety Program for five years, said the program allows students to learn about safety while participating in enjoyable activities.
"They sing song, participate in different safety activities," Nelson said. "It's an amazing opportunity for them."
Nelson said several high school-age students serve as mentors and work with the younger children throughout the program.
The cost to attend the in-person program usually is $35 per child. About 80 children participated last year.
Mroz said the women's association hopes to offer the program in-person again next year.
"Our hope is next year we can be back to where we need to be," she said.
Kids Expo - brothers with ice cream
Kids Expo - kids on stage
Kids Expo - girl painting picture
Kids Expo - toddler on slide
Kids Expo - book fair
Kids Expo - face-painted girl
Kids Expo - boy with balloon
Kids Expo - dancers on stage
Kids Expo - two friends play
Kids Expo - stuffed animals
Kids Expo - girl gets ice cream
Kids Expo - toddler having fun
Kids Expo - cellphone pic with princesses
Kids Expo - boy builds castle
Kids Expo - toddler with mother
Kids Expo - shoes left behind
Kids Expo - build your own stuffed animal
Kids Expo - two dancers on stage
Kids Expo - boy face painting
Kids Expo - girl learns game
Kids Expo - candy concessions
Kids Expo - mascot high-five
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!