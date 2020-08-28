Safety Town program moves online to guard against coronavirus hazards

Jenell Mroz, secretary for the women's association board of directors, helped to develop the online program.

Mroz said parents not have to register to use the program. They can just click on any topic they want to discuss with their children.

"We didn't want to make parents sign up, because we didn't want to make it too complicated for them," she said. "We wanted then to be able to use it as they needed it."

Mroz said it took her about 16 hours to put together the virtual program.

"It was a labor of love," she said.

Schnurr said the in-person Safety Town program usually is geared towards kindergarten-age students. But with the virtual program, older children can access it as well.

"Anyone can enjoy it," Schnurr said. "It can be for younger kids and older kids. You're going to learn something."

The Safety Town program has been offered in the Lake Geneva region for about 40 years.

Mroz said members of the Lake Geneva Jaycees conducted the program initially before it was taken over by the women's association.