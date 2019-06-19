Lake Geneva is in a battle with Richmond, Virginia, in the mind of Josh Rogers.
Rogers is president of the motor scooter group Vespa Club of America, which is holding its annual scooter rally in Lake Geneva from June 19 to June 23. Known as Amerivespa, the same annual event came to Lake Geneva in 2012.
Rogers said last year’s rally in Richmond stands in his mind as the best in the history of the event, which started in 1993. Prior to that, his favorite was the 2012 rally in Lake Geneva.
“Lake Geneva was my favorite up until last year,” he said. “So it will be interesting to compare and contrast.”
The rally is the largest scooter rally of its kind in the country.
This year’s Amerivespa is seeking a shot at the Guinness Book of World Records for the longest parade of scooters.
Sherm Lindsey, owner/partner at Midwest Action Cycle, 251 Host Drive, said an attempt was made at breaking the record during the 2012 rally, but fell short.
The record dates to 2010, when 860 scooters under the auspices of the Yorkshire Scooter Alliance rode across the Humber Bridge in Hull, England.
Lindsey said officials from Guinness will use video to track and verify the numbers of riders in Lake Geneva.
Rogers said roughly 500 of the 700 members in the American Vespa Club are registered to attend the rally and, hopefully, participate in the world record attempt. Rogers said rally participants are flying in from as far away as Italy and England.
Kevin Stram, an associate at Motorsport Scooters/Scooterwest.com in San Diego, left San Diego on his Vespa, intent on driving the 2,100 miles to Lake Geneva.
Stram expected the ride to take 4½ days.
“I’m extremely excited,” he said before his trip. “Extremely nervous, because it’s kind of an undertaking and it’s important for me, in the grand scheme of things, to step outside my comfort zone and do a trip like this.”
Vespas feature an automatic transmission, meaning the rider does not need to manually shift through the gears, and also a fully-covered engine and frame.
“A lot of people ride motorcycles maybe for the bad boy mentality,” Lindsey said. “When it comes to motor-scooting, it’s all about pure fun.”
Serving as hubs for the event are Harbor Shores on Lake Geneva, 300 Wrigley Drive, Midwest Action Cycle, and Flat Iron Park.
Susan Smolarek, group sales manager at VISIT Lake Geneva, said she worked with Lindsey to help get Amerivespa back to Lake Geneva this year.
“We are super excited,” Smolarek said. “It’s a national event coming to out great city and region. Lake Geneva has become the scooter capital of the Midwest.”