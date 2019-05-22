ELKHORN — A Walworth County sheriff’s deputy who saved a man from an apparent heart attack has been honored with a lifesaving award and also been named deputy of the year.
Deputy Kirk Dodge was among several county sheriff’s department employees recognized May 16 during the department’s annual awards ceremony.
Dodge was on duty at the county courthouse last May when he spotted a man holding his chest and struggling, and Dodge recognized that the man had heart attack symptoms.
The man worsened and collapsed inside the courthouse, but Dodge performed first aid and kept the man’s heart going until paramedics arrived.
“Kirk’s quick actions resulted in the patient being alive today,” Sheriff Kurt Picknell said in recognizing Dodge with a lifesaving award.
Dodge also was named deputy of the year for his work as liaison to Lakeland School, the county’s school for children with special needs.
The sheriff’s department conducts its awards ceremony every year during National Police Week. Nominations come from within the sheriff’s department, and awards are determined by an internal committee working with Picknell.
Others were honored for lifesaving rescues, special efforts, important projects and cooperative endeavors.
Dozens of colleagues, family members and supporters turned out for the awards ceremony in the county courthouse.
County Executive David Bretl addressed the crowd, saying that the awards ceremony has grown in significance over the years as law enforcement has become more hazardous duty.
“It’s so important to take some time and recognize that,” Bretl said.
Here is a full list of award winners:
Meritorious Service Medal: Communications Officer Peggi Kilpin
Distinguished Service Award: Detective Troy Pagenkopf
Distinguished Service Unit Award: Communications Division field training officers Carrie Fox, Peggi Kilpin, Annie Hotchkiss, Penny Haskins, Paul Jacobs, Cheri Krueger, Tracy Hillenbrand
Distinguished Service Unit Award: Sworn field training officers Deputy Tim Rumer, Deputy Cory Newmann, Deputy Dan Nichols, Deputy Brody Fiedler, Deputy Jesse Smith, Deputy Jacob Skibba, Deputy Jason Rowland, Deputy Nick Yohanek, Deputy Matt Turner, Deputy Dan Long, Deputy Tim Kuchta, Deputy Cody Schwartz, Deputy Josh Adams, Sgt. Alan Gorecki, Sgt. Bill Melloch, Sgt. Troy Anhalt, Sgt. Ira Martin, Sgt. Josh Staggs
Distinguished Service Unit Award: Correctional field training officers Amy Sharlow, Naomi Hollibush, Brian Kowalefski, Adam Carlson, Erik Olsen, Patrick Glover, Jennifer Bannigan, Randy Billington, Beverly Junk, Isha Kinard, Kevin Knaus, Jennifer Kubesheski, Patrick Palmer, Joel Sampson, Ryan Behncke, Rachel Beil, Zeke De La Portilla, Jarett McArdle, Anna Metke, Cory Nevin, Wes Phillips, Doug Welch, Jason Maxwell, Michele Small, Michele De La Paz, Kasey Meyer, Ruth La Loggia, Teressa Dailey, Sgt. Dennis Kellen, Sgt. Rick Craig, Sgt. Will Mann, Sgt. Chuck Carlson
Distinguished Service Unit Award: Central Records staff Records Supervisor Vicki Runnells, Records Lead Worker Kristy Laue, Administrative Clerks Danyel Hayes, Sabrina Hansen, Judi Meller, Jennifer Woodrich, Marnie Romanowich, Erica Knauer, Kathy Menne, Kaitlin Guss
Distinguished Service Unit Award: Communications Division staff Communications Supervisors Tracy Hillenbrand, Cheri Krueger, Carrie Fox, Communications Officers Mandi Kolb, Penny Haskins, Penny Rasmussen, Tricia Windler, Erin Such, Ashley Burden, Peggi Kilpin, Annie Hotchkiss
Lifesaving Award: Deputies Dan Nichols, Mike Lauderdale, Peter Wisnefsky, Jason Pajewski, Ben Nitsch, Mathew Ludowise
Lifesaving Award: Deputy Kirk Dodge
Lifesaving Award: Communications Officer Tricia Windler
Lifesaving Award: Communications Officer Paul Jacobs
Lifesaving Award: Communications Officer Cheri Krueger
Lifesaving Award: Communications Officer Carrie Fox
Public Service Award: Robert Kienbaum
Public Service Award: Mel Davis
Deputy of the Year: Deputy Kirk Dodge
Civilian of the Year: Records Lead Worker Kristy Laue
Correctional Officer of the Year: Corrections Officer Jason Maxwell