Lake Geneva aldermen are split on the idea of closing Wrigley Drive and converting it into a lakefront pedestrian plaza.
City officials have considered closing Wrigley Drive since a consultant last year proposed the change as a way of establishing a pedestrian plaza to attract crowds with outdoor games, seating areas and other new amenities.
Officials have dismissed the idea of trying the plaza on a trial basis this summer, but the idea could resurface later.
Aldermen discussed the concept July 23 during a public works committee discuss on a variety of issues related to the downtown parking and mobility.
Alderman Doug Skates said he favors closing Wrigley Drive because of safety issues stemming from vehicular street traffic making it difficult for restaurant goers and other pedestrians.
“Wrigley Drive is not safe for crossing,” Skates said. “A lot of people aren’t paying attention, because they’re looking at the lake.”
Skates noted that while some business owners have expressed opposition to the pedestrian plaza, some residents have indicated that they would be more likely to visit Wrigley Drive if the street was closed to traffic.
“I think closing Wrigley Drive would be an interesting experiment,” he said.
The closure would take place between Broad Street and the Lake Geneva Public Library, allowing pedestrians easy access between nearby restaurants and the lakefront.
Alderwoman Selena Proksa said she, too, supports the idea as a way of bringing more people downtown.
“I would really love to see more people downtown, especially along Wrigley,” Proksa said.
Alderman Ken Howell, however, said that closing the street would make it difficult for older residents and people with disabilities to access the area.
Howell also voiced concern about the loss of parking revenue if Wrigley Drive was closed to traffic. Wrigley Drive has more than 60 parking spaces that generate about $250,000 a year in parking revenue for the city.
“We would lose so much revenue, it’s not funny,” he said. “I cannot see closing down Wrigley Drive and closing all those parking spots.”
City parking manager Sylvia Martinez-Mullally said the city could make up the lost revenue by increasing parking rates from $1 to $2 an hour in other areas of the city.
Alderman Richard Hedlund said he does not want to close Wrigley Drive, because of the loss of available parking.
“I like it the way it is,” Hedlund said. “I think less parking would be more problems.”
The aldermen also discussed potential options regarding paid parking. The aldermen agreed that they want to keep paid parking as a revenue source.
The city council in February agreed to spend about $495,000 to purchase new touch-screen parking kiosks to replace the current push-button kiosks. Aldermen in April, however, postponed the purchase to discuss other potential options.
Proksa said the kiosks need to be updated because the current kiosks are too slow. City officials have said transactions with the current kiosks sometimes take up to 90 seconds.
“The response time is terrible,” Proksa said.
Martinez-Mullally said she recently installed an updated modem for a trial period in a kiosk on Main Street near the Jimmy John’s restaurant. She said the city could update the kiosks during the next couple of years, but eventually new ones would have to be purchased.
“It’s not going to solve everything, but it could buy some time,” Martinez-Mullally said. “It’s a short-term solution.”
The city currently has 66 parking kiosks. Aldermen are considering whether to reduce the number of kiosks, as more people use online apps to pay for parking.
Flower proposed having an app-only option for parking areas located on the outskirts of downtown.
“You’re walking towards the downtown destination anyway, so there would be kiosks on the way if you choose not to use the app,” Flower said.
Martinez-Mullally said more people are starting to pay for their parking by using an app.
“That trend is going up,” she said.
The aldermen also discussed offering more “micro-mobility” options to allow people to access downtown without having to worry about parking, such as providing more shuttle-type services, ride-share programs, park-and-ride locations and mobility bike programs. The city is planning this fall to build a park-and-ride lot near North Edwards Boulevard and Sheridan Spring Road.
“Giving people some different options to get downtown — I think that makes a lot of sense,” Proksa said.