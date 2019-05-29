An event canceled during Winterfest has been salvaged months later for the benefit of the Lake Geneva Food Pantry.
Harbor Shores on Lake Geneva hosted the Souper Family Fun Night on April 15, offering samples of soups from participating businesses as a fund-raiser.
Patrons donated $4 or two non-perishable food items.
The event raised about $200 and collected about 300 items for the Lake Geneva Food Pantry.
The Souper Family Fun Night originally was scheduled for Jan. 28 during Winterfest, but was canceled because of extreme cold weather. It was the first time in five years that weather prevented the event.
“We put the safety of our employees and community members first and made the joint decision to postpone the event,” organizer Tessa August said.
August said about 500 people attended the event.
Attendees had the opportunity to vote for their favorite soup, with about 120 votes being cast. The winning soup was the Cheese Box’s chicken chili soup.
Other participating businesses included Sprecher’s Restaurant and Pub with beer cheese soup, Lake Geneva Country Meats with spicy cheeseburger soup, Qdoba Mexican Eats with tortilla soup, Simple Cafe with tomato soup, and Next Door Pub with chicken dumpling soup.
The event also included live music, a magic show, an interactive game show, a coloring station for children and an Easter-themed photo booth. August said more activities are being planned for next year’s soup night.
August said the event has grown during the past five years. Held at Horticultural Hall the first year, it was then moved to the Riviera second year and has been held at Harbor Shores the past three years.
“It just keeps growing,” she said.