Partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers or thunderstorms possible this afternoon. High 79F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: August 21, 2019 @ 10:16 am
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Hundreds of people and dozens of firetrucks with lights flashi…
The YMCA mens softball season will wrap up soon with a full sl…
The Lake Geneva Youth Football program merged with the Badger …