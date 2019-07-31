St. Francis de Sales Parish School in Lake Geneva is experiencing a changing of the guard, with a new principal for the upcoming school year.
Terry Maus was hired as the school’s new principal July 16 and is scheduled to begin her new job Aug. 1.
Maus replaces Eric Gallagher, who has resigned after five years as principal to accept a teaching and coaching position at St. Andrew Parish School in Delavan.
Randy Green, principal at St. Andrew, said Gallagher will be a welcome addition to the school’s staff.
“We’re excited about him coming,” Green said.
Gallagher could not be reached for comment.
Martha Cucco, a trustee for St. Francis de Sales, said Gallagher did a good job as St. Francis’ principal.
“We thank him for his service and the things he did for our school,” Cucco said.
Located at 148 Main St., St. Francis de Sales has an enrollment of about 170 students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade.
Maus said she is looking forward to taking over as the school’s new principal.
“It’s very exciting,” she said. “It’s an adventure for me.”
Before coming to St. Francis de Sales, Maus worked at various Catholic schools in Miami for about 18 years, mostly recently as principal at St. Anthony Catholic School. Maus said she decided to accept the position in Lake Geneva to move closer to family.
Maus has worked in the education field for 40 years. She has been interested in working in education since her childhood.
During the past few weeks, Maus has been working to become familiar with the St. Francis de Sales principal position and the school by meeting with teachers and staff. She conducted a professional development program for the school’s staff in June before applying for the principal’s position.
“The staff is very professional and eager to see what we can do to bring the school to the next level,” she said. “So far, they’ve been very supportive.”
Shelly Bergsma, a member of a committee that conducted a search for a new principal, said she was impressed with Maus’ credentials.
“I think the job market is super tight,” Bergsma said, “so to have someone with her caliber and qualifications is truly a blessing.”
The school considered seven candidates who applied for the principal’s job.
“They were highly-qualified people,” Bergsma said. “But Terry was clearly the top candidate.”
Lori Glass, a first-grade teacher at St. Francis, said she looks forward to working with Maus.
Glass mentioned plans to establish a new STEM program for science, technology, engineering, and math with religion and arts included, too.
“We’re super excited to see that our school is going to be taken to new levels,” Glass said. “We’re excited to have her here.”
Maus said another one of her goals as principal is to establish a stronger relationship with the community and to inform residents about activities occurring at the school.
“I want to make sure the community knows about the wonderful things that go on in this school,” she said, “Getting ourselves out there and doing our thing in the community.”