DELAVAN — A local car dealership has been cited by state regulators for several rule violations, including using unlicensed salespeople.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Division of Motor Vehicles recently issued sanctions against Kunes Country Ford Lincoln, 1234 E. Geneva St.
Michael Domke, division of motor vehicles dealer and agent section chief, said it was the first time to his knowledge that Kunes Country has received any state sanctions.
If other violations are found later, the car dealership could have its license suspended and not be allowed to do business.
“It’s a serious offense,” Domke said. “If this ever comes up again, it would be a suspension of their license, which is the most severe thing we do.”
Jennifer Myers, marketing director for Kunes Country, said the unlicensed salespeople were temporary employees who were removed after the company learned about the state sanctions.
“As soon as our personnel arrived, we took care and fixed it right away,” Myers said. “It was a temp-to-hire situation that didn’t work out. We swooped in, and our team finished the sale.”
Other sanctions found that Kunes Country failed to provide customers with a three-day right to cancel notice at an off-premise sale, failed to properly reassign the title for vehicles, and had incomplete purchase contracts.
The dealership did not receive any fines or other penalties, but was required to acknowledge the violations and agree that they would not occur again.
Domke said the sanctions stem from an off-premise sale that Kunes Country conducted in mid-June in Kenosha.
The state investigated the dealership after receiving a report from a customer who had purchased a vehicle during the off-premise sale, but who then wanted to cancel the purchase and return the vehicle.
“That’s when we discovered some of the other shortcomings,” Domke said.
During off-premise sales, dealerships must allow customers to return or cancel their purchase within three days of a sale. After state regulators cited Kunes Country, the dealership allowed the customer to cancel the purchase.
“They remedied the situation,” Domke said.
Myers confirmed that the customer’s purchase was cancelled.
“The issue was resolved on-site,” she said.
Domke said car dealerships are allowed to conduct up to six off-premise sales a year in Wisconsin. He said very rarely are sanctions issued as a result of the sales.
During the summer, there are a lot of off-premise sales.
Myers said Kunes Country conducts several off-premise sales throughout the year.
“We do off-premise sales all the time,” she said. “And usually, we dot all our I’s and cross all our T’s.”