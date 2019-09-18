Connie Pappas, left, and Lori Higgins, both of Chicago, pause to take in some of the vessels on display Sept. 29 in the Geneva Lakes Annual Antique & Classic Boat Show in Fontana. (Photo by Scott Williams/Regional News)
Patrons take in all the details of boats on display Sept. 29 during the Geneva Lakes Annual Antique & Classic Boat Show, which continues from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Abbey Resort in Fontana. (Photo by Scott Williams/Regional News)
Boat owners from as far away as Missouri and South Carolina came to show off their vessels Sept. 29 at the Geneva Lakes Annual Antique & Classic Boat Show in Fontana. (Photo by Scott Williams/Regional News)
Cindy Galasinski, 5, of Winfield, Illinois, checks out the miniature boat-styled wagons for sale Sept. 29 at the Geneva Lakes Annual Antique & Classic Boat Show at the Abbey Resort in Fontana. (Photo by Scott Williams/Regional News)
Spectators and shoppers are able to talk with boat owners Sept. 29 as they examine more than 100 boats on display during the Geneva Lakes Annual Antique & Classic Boat Show. (Photo by Scott Williams/Regional News)
Steve Reuter of Dixon, Illinois, turns heads Sept. 29 with his 1958 Herters Flying Fish and matching teal-blue 1958 Chevrolet Bel Air at the Geneva Lakes Annual Antique & Classic Boat Show. (Photo by Scott Williams/Regional News)
Bob Hines, left in gray jacket, of Schaumburg, Illinois, and Tom Hourihan, in baseball cap, of Ingleside, Illinois, discuss a vessel on display Sept. 29 at the Geneva Lakes Annual Antique & Classic Boat Show. (Photo by Scott Williams/Regional News)
Hailey Gaeger, 1, of Williams Bay, enjoys her ride in a miniature boat-styled wagon Sept. 29 at the Geneva Lakes Annual Antique & Classic Boat Show at the Abbey Resort in Fontana. (Photo by Scott Williams/Regional News)
