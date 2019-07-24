A trial date in municipal court has been set for a Lake Geneva property owner accused of operating a tourist rooming house without a permit.
Cassandra K. Kordecki, 49, is scheduled to appear in Lake Geneva Municipal Court for a trial Aug. 22.
It is the first known case resulting from enforcement of Lake Geneva’s new rules regarding tourist rooming houses, also known as short-term rentals.
Kordecki was issued two citations earlier this year for allegedly operating a tourist rooming house without a permit at 715 North St. The citations were issued Feb. 16 and Feb. 23.
Municipal court cases are administrative matters and not criminal in nature.
The maximum penalty for operating a tourist rooming house without a license in Lake Geneva is $1,000 per violation. Court records indicate that Kordecki had been asked to pay a $243 fine for the Feb. 23 citation and a $124 fine for the Feb. 16 citation.
Court officials say Kordecki has entered a not-guilty plea.
The city adopted an ordinance last year setting regulations for short-term rental property owners. The ordinance requires property owners to register with the city, obtain a city permit and obtain a tourist rental house license from the state.
The city also requires such property owners to pay a $2,000-a-year registration fee on each property.
Police Lt. Edward Gritzner said he is not aware of any other short-term rental property owners receiving citations since the Kordecki case. He said citations for such properties are usually handled by the city building department.
“The only way we might get involved is to issue a citation for the building department,” Gritzner said. “I have heard nothing during the past few months.”
Kordecki’s trial will take place before Municipal Court Judge Henry Sibbing.