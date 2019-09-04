For the second year in a row, young ghouls and goblins in Lake Geneva will be able to collect their candy and other goodies on the Sunday before Halloween.
The city council voted 6-2 on Aug. 26 to conduct trick-or-treating from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 27.
The city council irked some traditionalists last year by moving trick-or-treat hours away from Halloween itself and instead scheduling it on the previous Sunday, to accommodate more working parents.
The issue was not without debate again this year.
Alderman Ken Howell said more children are able to participate when trick-or-treating is held on a Sunday.
“There was no making everyone happy on this,” Howell said.
Aldermen Doug Skates and Shari Straube both voted against the Sunday trick-or-treat hours for this year.
Straube said downtown business owners prefer trick-or-treating on Halloween, because when it is conducted on Sunday, customers come into their stores for candy and not to shop.
“I think it does make it difficult for business owners,” she said. “It turns what could be a profitable day into a loss.”
Alderwoman Selena Proksa said it is more difficult for parents to take their children trick-or-treating when Halloween falls on a weekday.
“Parents don’t have the day off,” Proksa said. “They’re not getting off of work to be able to take their kids trick-or-treating.”
Alderman Tim Dunn proposed holding trick-or-treat both on the Sunday before Halloween and during Halloween.
“It’s something we should explore,” Dunn said.
The aldermen did not discuss Dunn’s proposal.