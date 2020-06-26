Village seeks public input on university's Yerkes plan

WILLIAMS BAY – Village leaders are seeking public feedback on plans for building new homes along the lakefront on the former Yerkes Observatory campus.

A special joint meeting of the plan commission and village board has been scheduled for 6 p.m. July 22 at a location to be determined, possibly inside Williams Bay High School.

The village is inviting public opinion on plans by the University of Chicago to sell portions of the former Yerkes Observatory campus for new residential development on forested land overlooking Geneva Lake.

The university’s proposal is stirring concerns that it would disturb the natural environmental quality of the Yerkes site, and that it would conflict with environmental protections applied in the area.

Village President Bill Duncan said while there is no legal recourse for permitting development on such an environmental corridor, the village will consider such implications when weighing the University of Chicago’s proposal.

“I know the village would like to preserve as much of the woods as possible,” Duncan said. “That’s my opinion — we want to be sensitive to that.”