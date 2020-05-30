Williams Bay school district finally gets its new sign

Retiring at the end of the summer, Anderson said he is glad the next superintendent, current principal Bill White, will have an easier method of changing the sign.

White said having easier access to the sign will allow the school to change messages more easily and more frequently. He added that he hopes the sign will become a frequently updated bulletin board, alerting students and families to upcoming events, once restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic have eased.

“It will be a tool we can use to communicate events when that time comes along, whether it be registration or the first football game — all those things we hope to have in the fall,” he said.

The school district was rejected by the village plan commission three times because of a village ordinance limiting the use of illuminated signs to businesses only.

After the third rejection, the ordinance was adjusted to make public schools eligible to apply for electronic message signs, and regulations were added limiting the times, brightness and animations that could be displayed.