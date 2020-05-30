Williams Bay school district finally gets its new sign

WILLIAMS BAY – After permit applications and ordinance alterations spanning almost four years, the Williams Bay School District has received village approval to build a new electronic message sign.
The Williams Bay Village Board unanimously approved a plan commission recommendation May 18 that the school district be allowed to replace the school’s outdoor sign with an electronic message board.
The school district first sought village approval to replace its sign in November 2016 so that messages could be changed electronically instead of manually arranging cutout letters.
For District Superintendent Wayne Anderson, approval of the new sign comes with great relief.
For years, Anderson has taken it upon himself to walk from the school to the sign to arrange the message during rain, sleet or snow on the campus at 500 W. Geneva St.
The superintendent said he remembers days when he would need to chip ice off the sides of the sign just to open the sign door and get inside to change the message.
He added that the sign, which was constructed in 1996, has also weathered over the years, and relies on vice grips to keep its glass door closed.
“I’m just glad for the school district that it finally passed and they’ll be able to change signs in a much easier fashion,” Anderson said.
Retiring at the end of the summer, Anderson said he is glad the next superintendent, current principal Bill White, will have an easier method of changing the sign.
White said having easier access to the sign will allow the school to change messages more easily and more frequently. He added that he hopes the sign will become a frequently updated bulletin board, alerting students and families to upcoming events, once restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic have eased.
“It will be a tool we can use to communicate events when that time comes along, whether it be registration or the first football game — all those things we hope to have in the fall,” he said.
The school district was rejected by the village plan commission three times because of a village ordinance limiting the use of illuminated signs to businesses only.
After the third rejection, the ordinance was adjusted to make public schools eligible to apply for electronic message signs, and regulations were added limiting the times, brightness and animations that could be displayed.
The ordinance mandates that the sign will only display static messages, use only basic slide transitions, not exceed a high level of brightness, and have solid color backgrounds in any color except white.
Also, the sign cannot be illuminated between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.
Village President Bill Duncan said the school district’s new sign will have a monument around it that shall not exceed eight and a half feet in height, but that the LED messaging board will remain mostly the same.
Once the motion passed, Duncan said he was glad the long-running discussion surrounding the sign was finally moving forward. He applauded Anderson for finally having the sign approved.
“Congratulations for finally getting that done,” Duncan said during the meeting.
Anderson said a model of the sign has already been drafted, and he expects it to be completed this July, just in time to welcome students as they return to classes this fall.
“It has been a topic we have discussed for a number of years,” Anderson said. “So, I am glad the sign will be up at the beginning of the new school year.”
