Twin brothers Preston and Lofton Sorensen, both 11 of Lake Geneva, enjoyed slamming into each during a recent match of knockerball, a game that that has hit downtown Lake Geneva this summer.

Knockerball Southern Lakes LLC of Twin Lakes offers knockerball from noon until mid-evening on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday at Seminary Park, located near the intersection of Lake Shore Drive and Baker Street.

The cost to participate is $5 per person for a five-minute session.

Both Preston and Lofton described their knockerball experience as amazing.

“It was really fun,” Preston said. “I wish there were more people, but I mean this is really fun.”

Lofton enjoyed not only knocking his brother around, but also performing flips and somersaults inside his knockerball.

In knockerball, participants slip inside a large inflatable ball that includes an interior shoulder harness and handles for safety and navigation. The inflatable structure allows people to get knocked around without risking injury.

Husband-and-wife-team Melanie and Olaf Borchert are co-owners of the Twin Lakes company.

“You can be as athletic as you want to be and as aggressive as you choose to be,” Melanie Borchert said.

Participants are asked to follow safety rules, such as allowing an opponent to get up before hitting them again.

Olaf Borchert said assistance is available for people who might have difficulty navigating their ball.

“If they need help getting up or help doing flips or back flips in them, we’re there to instruct them and help them out,” he said.

The knockerball field can accommodate up to 11 participants. People do not have to register ahead of time unless they are participating with a large group.

“We always say the more the merrier,” Melanie said.

Jamie Hand of Lexington, Illinois, said five minutes in the knockerball can be exhausting.

Hand participated in a knockerball match with her husband, Andrew, and their two children, Alex, 7, and Auggie, 5, during a recent visit to Lake Geneva.

Andrew Hand said he enjoyed his knockerball experience. He said it was the first time he and his family had played knockerball.

“It was well worth the $5 for sure,” he said.

Melanie said she hopes more families will give knockerball a try.

Because Seminary Park is not located within viewing distance of Riviera Beach or other Lake Geneva amenities, maybe not as many people know about it right now, she said.

“We’re a little bit off the beaten path, so foot traffic isn’t what I would like it to be,” she said. “So I think that’s our biggest hurdle right now — getting the foot traffic.”

Knockerball will be offered through Sept. 2, except during the Venetian Festival, which will be held Aug. 14 to Aug. 18.

The city council approved a permit for the Borcherts to conduct a knockerball operation at Seminary Park. The Olafs hoped to tap into the city’s summer tourism traffic.

“It just puts Lake Geneva out there more,” Olaf said. “We thought it could be something that the city might enjoy having.”

Olaf said knockerball has grown in popularity during the past couple of years.

“Everyone says it’s something they haven’t seen before, or done before,” he said.

For more information about Konckerball Southern Lakes, call 262-812-6074 or visit www.knockerballsouthernlakes.com.