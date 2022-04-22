Linn prevails in Christine Jones v. Town of Linn court case

The January 2021 civil lawsuit filed by former Linn Town Board supervisor Christine Jones against the Town of Linn has drawn to an apparent close, with Walworth County Branch IV Civil Judge David M. Reddy issuing an April 7 summary judgement in the town’s favor.

“This was a civil case that was filed relating to Chris Jones’ challenge on her own behalf about the town’s actions relating to the Harbor Commission...,” town attorney James B. Duquette reported to the town board April 11. “Ultimately what you have in your packet is an order, the judge’s decision, after this case was resolved at summary judgement, which procedurally is a short-cut to trial. It is an opportunity to resolve a case with written affidavits, the materials in the record, without the expense of witnesses and having a full trial. In this particular case ... the judge essentially said the town wins on summary judgement and the case was dismissed ... and the case is over.”

Duquette cautioned that there is an appeal period for Jones, as the petitioner, to appeal the court’s decision

“For now the case is resolved,” he said.

The Lake Geneva Regional News reviewed open record Walworth County Circuit Court documents related to the case.

On Jan. 28, 2021, Jones filed a petition against the Town of Linn for a writ of mandamus requiring the town “return control of all public harbor facilities” to the Town of Linn Harbor Commission, as well as other compensation.

Jones alleged that at a June 29, 2020 special town board meeting an approved organizational chart awarded town administrator Jim Hurley authority over Harbor Commission employees and that Hurley interpreted the authority given to him to include exclusive authority to control all harbor activities. Jones alleged that the rights of the Town of Linn Harbor Commission to exercise “exclusive control of the commercial aspects of the day-to-day operation of the public harbor and public facilties” had been violated.

In addition to a writ of mandamus requiring that the Town of Linn return control of all public harbor facilities to the Town of Linn Harbor Commission, Jones also sought award compensation for damages as a taxpayer, an award for her costs and fees including attorney’s fees and disbursements, and an award for other and further relief as the court deemed just and necessary.

On Nov. 1, 2021, the Town of Linn filed for a summary judgement in the case, maintaining that that neither the town nor Hurley exercises control over day-to-day commercial operation of the town’s boat launch, that Wisconsin Statute 30.38 does not lend itself to a writ of mandamus, and that Jones’ petition to the court was moot given that she is no longer a representative of the town nor a member of the Harbor Commission, having been voted out of office.

In his 10-page April 7 summary judgement, Reddy ruled “the town demonstrated that is is entitled to summary judgement” and therefore the motion for summary judgement was granted.

In a follow-up interview, Hurley declined to elaborate on the lawsuit.

“The town’s legal counsel provided a summary regarding the matter at last Monday’s town bard meeting,” he said. “Given the appeal period is still open, I have no further comments.”

Beach pass MOU approved

Linn town supervisors approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Village of Williams Bay for 2022 beach passes.

Approved by the Williams Bay Village Board on March 21, under the MOU the village would allow the Town of Linn to acquire up to two beach tags per town household at the non-resident rate to permit access to the village beach on Geneva Lake, with the village billing the town directly for tag purchases and receipt of town payment for beach tags required on or before Oct. 10, 2022.

Mutual aid agreement approved

On the recommendation of Town of Linn Police Chief Jon Albrecht, supervisors approved enteringing into a law enforcement mutual aid agreement with Suburban Mutual Assistance Response Team (S.M.A.R.T.).

S.M.A.R.T. is a cooperative effort between regional southeastern Wisconsin law enforcement agencies in Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Racine, Walworth and Waukesha counties that allows for law enforcement mutual aid during a significant emergency or disaster including severe storms, floods, hazardous material incidents, transportation accidents, large fires, public disorders, major crimes, barricaded subjects, hostage situations, searches, traffic control, terrorist activities and other occurrences. S.M.A.R.T. can also be utilized for dignitary protection needs.

“S.M.A.R.T. is essentially a mutual aid agreement among law enforcement agencies ... for any larger-scale incident that would overburden the [requesting] agency as well as surrounding agencies,” Albrecht explained. “We’re not obligated to provide assistance if we’re asked if we cannot provide the manpower due to resource allocation in the town. We can deny the request. On the flip side is the idea that if we need assistance in the Town of Linn for a large-scale incident, part of this agreement allow us to ask for that now.”

Prior to entering into the mutual aid agreement with S.M.A.R.T., the Linn Police Department was one of four law enforcement departments in Walworth County not participating in the program.

Survey map changes approved

Acting on the unanimous recommendation of the Town of Linn Plan Commission, supervisors approved a request from Marshall Smith and Susan Wisbey-Smith, N2375 Valley View Dr., for an affidavit of correction to terminate the access and utility easement from Valley View Drive as previously delineated on their certified survey map.

Supervisors also approved their request to combine their two lots into a single lot.

Other news

In other developments at the April 11 meeting, the Linn Town Board:

* Approved setting a blanket $1,500 annual boat launch pass fee for commercial boat shipping and transport services placing and removing watercraft in Geneva Lake.

* Approved amendments of the room tax ordinance fee schedule, including an increase in the adverse suspension or revocation fee from $20 to $50 and an increase in the late filing fee from $2 to $20.

* Approved a road resurfacing project change order with Waukesha-based Payne & Dolan at a cost not to exceed $55,124 for additional road patch work a various locations throughout the town, but largely targeted in the Woodstone subdivision and on South Lake Shore Drive and Zenda Road.

* Approved the rebidding of proposed drainage improvement projects on Lake Drive and South Crest View Drive in the Maple Hills Subdivision.

* Approved the bidding of culvert work on North Creekside Lane.

* Approved amendment of the town’s staffing agreement with the City of Lake Geneva.

* Approved minor amendments to Article 9 of the Linn Fire Department’s Fire and EMS bylaws, governing meetings and drills, as unanimously approved by department members.

