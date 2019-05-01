The folks at the Walworth County Democratic Party do not just want you to know that the Robert Mueller report has been released.

They want you to hear it read aloud in public — and even to join in reading it yourself, if you would like.

That is why the party is presenting a special event called, "It's Mueller Time — A Community Reading of the Mueller Report." The event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at party headquarters, 15 E. Walworth St., Elkhorn.

It is free and open to the public.

Participants will take turns reading excerpts from the U.S. Justice Department special counsel's report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and related issues pertaining to President Trump.

Organizer Ellen Holly said spectators can sit and listen, or they can step forward and take a turn reading part of the report themselves.

Holly said the event is not intended to be partisan, but only to help the public understand what Mueller and his team uncovered about Russia and President Trump's campaign.

"Let's face it — most people are not going to sit and read the whole thing," she said.

The public reading is scheduled to continue about two hours, and will be followed by an opportunity for questions or discussion. If there seems to be interest, Holly said, another session could be scheduled later to continue working through the entire report.

"I think it's important to start the conversation," she said.