10-year Lake Geneva visitors center lease agreement finalized

A 10-year agreement between the City of Lake Geneva and VISIT Lake Geneva regarding the visitors center building has been finalized.

Members of the city council unanimously approved a lease agreement with VISIT Lake Geneva, June 14, to allow the tourism-promotion group to lease the visitors center building, 201 Wrigley Drive, for 10 years at $1 per year.

The city council’s finance, licensing & regulation committee unanimously recommended the agreement, June 1.

The city has leased the visitors center building to VISIT Lake Geneva, previously known as the Lake Geneva Chamber of Commerce, for about 50 years.

VISIT Lake Geneva owns the building, and the city owns the property.

As part of the agreement, the City of Lake Geneva will pay the water and sewer costs for the entire building, be responsible for cleaning and maintaining the public restrooms attached to the visitors center and be responsible for snow plowing the parking lot north of the building.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The visitors center provides information and brochures about hotels, resorts, hotels, restaurants and tourists attractions in the Lake Geneva area.