10-year-old girl reported missing from Walworth; FBI and DOJ assisting

WALWORTH — A 10-year-old girl has been reported missing after last being seen Saturday, Dec. 12, at 8 p.m. at her residence in the Fox Lane Apartment Complex in the Village of Walworth.
Jocelyn Van Duyn, the missing 5-foot-3, Caucasian girl, left her residence between 8 p.m. and midnight Dec. 12 without packing a bag or taking a coat, according to police reports. She did take a cat and $30 from the residence.
Reports state she was last seen wearing a white shirt with an Eiffel Tower print on it, black pants and dark colored tennis shoes.
It is not known if she left on foot or was picked up but it is suspected she may be with her father. There is currently no known address for Van Duyn’s father.
It is possible the father may be driving a silver 2019 Jeep with expired Illinois license plates reading BU27893.
A Dec. 14 press release from the Village of Walworth Police Department states there is an active investigation underway into the matter with assistance from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation, Federal Bureau of Investigation and Walworth County Sheriff’s Office.
Van Duyn's family, the Walworth Police Department and other law enforcement are asking for public assistance in locating and safely returning Van Duyn back home, according to the release.
Anyone with valuable information regarding her disappearance or location should contact the Walworth Police Department at 262-275-6585.
An amber alert has not been issued for Van Duyn at this time. Amber alerts are only issued if there is a reasonable belief by law enforcement an abduction has occurred, if law enforcement believes the child is imminent danger of injury or death and if other qualifications found here are fulfilled.
Van Duyn is from Wonder Lake, Illinois and attends school in the area.
