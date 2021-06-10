105th year: Being a mail boat jumper requires speed, agility and public speaking skills

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"She was like, 'Annie you have to do this,'" McEneany said. "So I was like, 'I have to do it.'"

McEneany said the opportunity to possibly follow in her sister's footsteps was a fun experience.

"It's been interesting. I'm really enjoying it," McEneany said. "I really like trying new things, so it's really exciting."

Returning mail boat jumper enjoys his job

Sid Pearl of Park Ridge, Illinois said he was seeking his second summer working as a mail boat jumper. He said this is the fourth year he has worked for Lake Geneva Cruise Line, and last summer was his first year being a mail boat jumper.

"It's just the coolest summer job anyone could ask for," Pearl said. "Everything about it is amazing."

Pearl said the key to being a quality mail boat jumper is having strong athletic ability and good people skills.

"You want to connect with the audience a little bit, but other than that you have to be really agile and be good on your feet because you have to move around quite a bit," Pearl said. "So those are probably the two main challenging aspects."