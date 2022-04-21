11 charged in Walworth County for conspiracy to deliver meth

The Walworth County District Attorney’s Office, on behalf of the Walworth County Drug Enforcement Unit and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives-ATF Milwaukee Office, filed criminal complaints against 11 suspects, April 18, for conspiring to deliver over 500 grams of methamphetamine.

The alleged methamphetamine delivery operation occurred for about 11 months, coming to an end in August of 2021.

The alleged suspects in this case include:

Kenneth W. Chadwick, 54. of Phoenix, Arizona

Krystal D. Gehrke, 36, of Racine

Shauna M. Gonzalez Garza, 35, of Burlington

Jillian R. Leighton, 38, of Burlington

Michelle A. Lyons, 43, of Lake Geneva

Sean M. Mason, 44, of Elkhorn

Christopher F. McFadden, 35, of Waterford

Joshua C. Potter, 33, of Whitewater

Thomas D. Schultz, 33, of Elkhorn

Frederick M. Taylor, 46, of Burlington

Brian N. Tidwell, 37, of Elkhorn

The alleged involvement of these suspects ranges from street level dealing to transporting large amounts of methamphetamine from Arizona to various locations in southeastern Wisconsin, including Walworth County.

The investigation involved conducting controlled buys, monitoring calls, writing subpoenas and search warrants, conducting surveillance and obtaining statements from associates and co-conspirators.

"This investigation is an example of what is achieved when dedicated investigators from many law enforcement agencies work together across jurisdictions with a common goal to keep our communities safe," Sheriff Kurt Picknell said in a news release.

For update information about the charges visit, wcca.wicourts.gov.

Agencies assisting the Walworth County Drug Enforcement Unit and ATF- Milwaukee in this investigation, include ATF- Flagstaff, Arizona; Drug Enforcement Administration - Milwaukee Office, United States Postal Inspectors, Wisconsin Department of Corrections, Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, Racine County Sheriff’s Office, Rock County Sheriff’s Office, City of Burlington Police Department, City of Lake Geneva Police Department, City of Elkhorn Police Department and the Village of East Troy Police Department.