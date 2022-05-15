12 Badger DECA students participate in international competition, first in-person conference since 2019

Badger High School's DECA program had 12 members qualify to compete at the International Career Development Conference in Atlanta, Georgia from April 23 through April 27. There were approximately 16,000 people attending this annual event and it was the first in-person conference since 2019.

Badger students were able to attend sessions with industry speakers, learn leadership skills, network with other members, take career cluster tests, compete in industry-validated role plays, as well as deliver prepared presentations.

Students competing included:

Kara Todd, grade 10, Personal Financial Literacy

Zoe Sheeks, grade 10, Personal Financial Literacy

Lucy Pether, grade 10, Principles of Hospitality and Tourism

Ellie White, grade 10, School-Based Enterprise - Food

Wyatt Krueger, grade 12, School-Based Enterprise - Food

Mason Parent, grade 12, Business Services Operations Research

Conrad Perez, grade 12, Hospitality and Tourism Operations Research

Makayla Cooper, grade 12, Hospitality and Tourism Operations Research

Liam Gerard, grade 12, Entrepreneurship Independent Business Plan

Keira Bays, grade 12, Entrepreneurship Startup Business Plan

Molly Bergstrom, grade 12, Retail Merchandising

Melynna Arreola-Quiroga, grade 12, Entrepreneurship Startup Business Plan.

Arreola-Quiroga was selected as a top 20 International Finalist during the conference for her 10-page business plan paper and presentation.

In addition to the competition, students were able to attend a music concert, get a tour of the Georgia Aquarium, visit the College Football Hall of Fame, walk through the World of Coca-Cola, go for a ride on the Atlanta SkyView and experience a formal Korean chapter dinner.