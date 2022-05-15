 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

12 Badger DECA students participate in international competition, first in-person conference since 2019

Badger High School DECA students participate in international competition

Students from Badger High School's DECA program recently participated in an international competition in Atlanta, Georgia. Students who participated in the competition, from left, included Lucy Pether, Kara Todd, Zoe Sheeks, Ellie White, Wyatt Krueger, Mason Parent, Liam Gerard, Conrad Perez, Makayla Cooper, Molly Bergstrom, Melynna Arreola-Quiroga and Kiera Bays.

 Contributed photo, Regional News

Badger High School's DECA program had 12 members qualify to compete at the International Career Development Conference in Atlanta, Georgia from April 23 through April 27. There were approximately 16,000 people attending this annual event and it was the first in-person conference since 2019.

Badger students were able to attend sessions with industry speakers, learn leadership skills, network with other members, take career cluster tests, compete in industry-validated role plays, as well as deliver prepared presentations.

Students competing included:

  • Kara Todd, grade 10, Personal Financial Literacy
  • Zoe Sheeks, grade 10, Personal Financial Literacy
  • Lucy Pether, grade 10, Principles of Hospitality and Tourism
  • Ellie White, grade 10, School-Based Enterprise - Food
  • Wyatt Krueger, grade 12, School-Based Enterprise - Food
  • Mason Parent, grade 12, Business Services Operations Research
  • Conrad Perez, grade 12, Hospitality and Tourism Operations Research
  • Makayla Cooper, grade 12, Hospitality and Tourism Operations Research
  • Liam Gerard, grade 12, Entrepreneurship Independent Business Plan
  • Keira Bays, grade 12, Entrepreneurship Startup Business Plan
  • Molly Bergstrom, grade 12, Retail Merchandising
  • Melynna Arreola-Quiroga, grade 12, Entrepreneurship Startup Business Plan.

People are also reading…

Arreola-Quiroga was selected as a top 20 International Finalist during the conference for her 10-page business plan paper and presentation.  

In addition to the competition, students were able to attend a music concert, get a tour of the Georgia Aquarium, visit the College Football Hall of Fame, walk through the World of Coca-Cola, go for a ride on the Atlanta SkyView and experience a formal Korean chapter dinner.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Gunman kills 10 in ‘racially motivated’ shooting in Buffalo, US