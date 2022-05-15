12 Badger DECA students participate in international competition, first in-person conference since 2019

Badger High School's DECA program had 12 members qualify to compete at the International Career Development Conference in Atlanta, Georgia from April 23 through April 27. There were approximately 16,000 people attending this annual event and it was the first in-person conference since 2019.
Badger students were able to attend sessions with industry speakers, learn leadership skills, network with other members, take career cluster tests, compete in industry-validated role plays, as well as deliver prepared presentations.
Students competing included:
Kara Todd, grade 10, Personal Financial Literacy
Zoe Sheeks, grade 10, Personal Financial Literacy
Lucy Pether, grade 10, Principles of Hospitality and Tourism
Arreola-Quiroga was selected as a top 20 International Finalist during the conference for her 10-page business plan paper and presentation.
In addition to the competition, students were able to attend a music concert, get a tour of the Georgia Aquarium, visit the College Football Hall of Fame, walk through the World of Coca-Cola, go for a ride on the Atlanta SkyView and experience a formal Korean chapter dinner.
Watch now: Badger High School homecoming parade strolls downtown Lake Geneva
Badger High School band performs during homecoming parade
Police cars lead parade
Firetrucks down Broad Street
Badger High School varsity volleyball
Golf team rides down in golf carts
Eastview Elementary School Eagles join the parade
Badger High School cheerleaders
Lake Geneva firetrucks help kick off homecoming parade
The ownership family of David, Kathy and Michael Spiegelhoff said the Burlington store would continue, and that the new owners, Berkot's Super Foods, would attempt to maintain all of the store's current employees.
Students from Badger High School's DECA program recently participated in an international competition in Atlanta, Georgia. Students who participated in the competition, from left, included Lucy Pether, Kara Todd, Zoe Sheeks, Ellie White, Wyatt Krueger, Mason Parent, Liam Gerard, Conrad Perez, Makayla Cooper, Molly Bergstrom, Melynna Arreola-Quiroga and Kiera Bays.