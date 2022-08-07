14th Annual Swim 4 Freedom event held on Sunday, Aug. 7

The 14th Annual Swim 4 Freedom event was held on Sunday, Aug. 7, a 5K swim from Williams Bay (Williams Bay Beach) to Fontana (Gordy's Marine) in the inclement weather, to help raise money in support of the U.S. servicemen and women. All the proceeds from the event are donated to the Special Operations Warrior Foundation to support America's Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps special operations personnel and their families.