18-year-old pulled from southeastern Wisconsin's Lake Como Sunday has died

An 18-year-old who was pulled unconscious from Lake Como on Sunday has died, the Town of Geneva Police Department announced in a press release on Wednesday, June 1.

The town police department was dispatched on Sunday, May 29, at approximately 7:57 p.m. to a residence off South Shore Drive for a man with no pulse who was pulled from the water.

Life-saving efforts were administered and the teen was transported to Mercy Medical Center, then to the University of Madison hospital.

However, due to the injuries sustained the teen died on Monday, May 30. The man has been identified as Adam Jablonski, 18, from Vernon Hills, Illinois.

The Town of Geneva Police Department was assisted by Lake Geneva Fire and Rescue Departments, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Walworth County Sheriff’s Department and the Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The investigation is currently ongoing. No additional information was release about what the teen was doing before he was pulled from the water. 

