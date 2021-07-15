2017 Elkhorn High School graduate killed in July 3 car crash

ELKHORN – The Elkhorn area has been no stranger to tragedy this month. Anthony Griger, 22, was killed during an apparent carjacking in Racine County on the morning of Tuesday, July 13. Ten days earlier on the night of July 3, 22-year-old Haley Nicole Robers of Elkhorn died unexpectedly in an auto accident in northern Wisconsin.

According to a news report from the Wausau Daily Herold, “a woman was driving a vehicle northbound on State 13 near Park Falls. She lost control of the vehicle and the vehicle overturned near the intersection of State 13 and Simon Road, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.”

She was born September 23, 1998 in Burlington, WI, the daughter to Christopher and Christine (Fleming) Robers. Haley graduated from Elkhorn Area High School in 2017 and from Gateway Technical College with an Associate’s Degree in Marketing Communications in 2019. Since Haley was a senior in high school, she enjoyed being a team member at Brogan & Patrick Mfg. Corp. where she worked as the Head of Shipping. Haley loved spending time with her family and friends and was always willing to help out those she cared about. She enjoyed the great outdoors, whether she was hunting, kayaking, ice fishing, or just adventuring. She was always looking to experience another “1st for Haley”, such as running a demo car, flying in a hot air balloon, or taking on a new task at work.