2017 Elkhorn High School graduate killed in July 3 car crash

ELKHORN – The Elkhorn area has been no stranger to tragedy this month. Anthony Griger, 22, was killed during an apparent carjacking in Racine County on the morning of Tuesday, July 13. Ten days earlier on the night of July 3, 22-year-old Haley Nicole Robers of Elkhorn died unexpectedly in an auto accident in northern Wisconsin.
According to a news report from the Wausau Daily Herold, “a woman was driving a vehicle northbound on State 13 near Park Falls. She lost control of the vehicle and the vehicle overturned near the intersection of State 13 and Simon Road, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.”
Robers’ obituary posted by Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory states:
She was born September 23, 1998 in Burlington, WI, the daughter to Christopher and Christine (Fleming) Robers. Haley graduated from Elkhorn Area High School in 2017 and from Gateway Technical College with an Associate’s Degree in Marketing Communications in 2019. Since Haley was a senior in high school, she enjoyed being a team member at Brogan & Patrick Mfg. Corp. where she worked as the Head of Shipping. Haley loved spending time with her family and friends and was always willing to help out those she cared about. She enjoyed the great outdoors, whether she was hunting, kayaking, ice fishing, or just adventuring. She was always looking to experience another “1st for Haley”, such as running a demo car, flying in a hot air balloon, or taking on a new task at work.
Haley is survived by her parents, Chris and Christine Robers of Elkhorn, sister, Amanda Robers of Elkhorn, WI, her grandparents; Ed and Jeanne Robers of Elkhorn and Dave and Mary Fleming of Burlington, WI, uncle, Matt Robers of Elkhorn, WI, uncle and aunt, David and Holly Fleming of Burlington, WI, and her three cousins; Elizabeth Robers of Elkhorn, WI, Scott (Emily) Fleming of Avalon, WI and Heidi (Eric) Harrmann of Wauwatosa, WI. She is further survived by many extended relatives whom she adored.
Her funeral services were held Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, 730 N. Wisconsin St. Elkhorn, WI, with Pastor Tom DeGroot officiating. The family suggests memorial contributions directed to the EAHS Youth Apprenticeship Program. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory completed arrangements for the Robers Family.