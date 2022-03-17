21-year-old to take over ownership of J. Robert’s Menswear in Elkhorn

Kyle Deschner, a 21-year-old musician, will be graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in May and also will soon own J. Robert’s Menswear in Elkhorn.

On April 1, he will officially be taking over ownership duties from Jim and Marilyn Schoberg, who have co-owned the business since 1983.

“I have known Jim for a while as we connected through music,” Deschner said. “I’m a musician who plays five days a week and Jim is also a musician.”

Deschner said he was looking into owning a business and J. Robert’s Menswear seemed like the perfect spot.

“Jim approached me and I absolutely fell in love with the retail aspect and working with the customers,” he said. “I just love everything about the business.”

J. Robert’s Menswear is a full service men’s clothing store that has suits, shirts, ties, shoes, jeans as well as other accessories including tuxedo sales and rentals. But Deschner is looking to add another element to the store in the hopes of it being completed by the time summer rolls around and that’s getting a liquor license.

“When women go in and shop for dresses, they can have wine and champagne, why can’t grooms have whisky and a beer?” he said. “I want this to be an avenue for them to come here on their special day, get ready, make sure everything looks good on them and maybe have a beer before heading off to the ceremony. I just want to provide a nice, comfortable atmosphere for them to come and hang out. I believe it will be a great asset to the downtown area of Elkhorn.”

The process of acquiring the liquor license is still underway, according to Deschner.

Other summer goals for Deschner include some major renovations to the store that he said will be around a $60,000 remodel.

“There are some extraordinary changes coming,” he said. “It’s going to be exciting.”

Admittedly, this whole experience for Deschner has been exciting and he can’t imagine having been able to do it without the tremendous support he has received.

“I’m so thankful to Jim and Marilyn (Schoberg) as they have been outstanding owners,” he said. “My parents have been great in helping in terms of construction, but most importantly, my girlfriend. She has been a huge help to the point that she quit her career to come on board and be a part of this. They have all been a huge help.”

The store is open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.