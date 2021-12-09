23-year-old Badger High School graduate starts new nonprofit to give back

A 23-year-old Lake Geneva Badger graduate felt the need to bring local businesses, churches and organizations together to help people in need, so that is the reason she decided to establish her own nonprofit group.

Kelly Gerlitz established Lakes Area LifeWay in August to partner with area organizations to host fundraisers, community events and social gatherings to help support other local nonprofits and community programs.

“Our nonprofit is multi-generational and multi-denominational,” Gerlitz said. “When we come together as one, we can all make an impact in a greater way.”

Lakes Area LifeWay partnered with Geneva Lakes Family YMCA, Immanuel Lutheran Church, Trinity Church and Lakeland Community Church in mid-November to conduct the Ding Dong Dinner program, in which food items were collected by the participating organizations and delivered to about 568 homes in Walworth County.

The food items that were distributed included boxes of pasta, pasta sauce, vegetables and dessert mixes. Participants had the opportunity to deliver the items to families that they felt where in need of a meal.

“We said, ‘Go wherever you feel led. It’s targeted to whoever you want to bless,’” Holly Bromeland, member of Lakes Area LifeWay, said.

Gerlitz said she is pleased with the number of people who were involved with the Ding Dong Dinner. She said she hopes to expand the program next year to include other surrounding counties.

“It was so cool to see,” Gerlitz said. “Everyone was so supportive, and it was so moving because it surpassed my goals.”

Upcoming events plannedLakes Area LifeWay members have several other events scheduled during the upcoming weeks including the Holiday Classics Musical Dinner and Live Auction, which will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Dec. 11 at Sperino’s Restaurant & Pub, Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St. in Elkhorn.

The event will feature a dinner, live music, photo booth, live auction and raffle drawings. The cost to attend is $25.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to Never Say Never, Inc., which plans to build an all-inclusive playground for children with disabilities in Lake Geneva’s Veterans Park.

“We’re going to spend the night just being together and supporting the Never Say Playground,” Gerlitz said. “They will hear more about our nonprofit and what we’re supporting this year and invite them to be a part of it and being together and celebrating the season of giving.”

Items for the auction are being donated by several area businesses.

“Our businesses are amazing. They donated some phenomenal items,” Gerlitz said. “It’s so moving to see when given the opportunity, the community shows up and they’ve blessed us with amazing auction baskets.”

The group also will offer a free drive-through dinner from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Dec. 15 at Badger High School, 220 E. South St. in Lake Geneva., which will include pasta, breadsticks, cookies and candy canes.

Items for the meal are being donated by Next Door Pub, Oakfire restaurant and the Nestle company.

Gerlitz said the drive-through dinner is for anyone who wants a free meal.

“This is specifically for people who maybe don’t feel comfortable going inside because of COVID,” Gerlitz said. “It’s just another way they can receive a free meal.”

Bromeland said volunteers for the drive-through meal will be dressed for the holidays.

“We will be out there with bells and whistles and signs and candy canes and just loving on the community,” Bromeland said. “That’s what it’s all about.”

Lakes Area LifeWay plans to conduct a “Mr. Lake Geneva” pageant in April at Badger High School as a fundraiser for Never Say Never, Inc. The pageant is set to include a group dance with the contestants, eveningwear round, beach wear round, talent round and answer and question round.

“It’s just going to be fun, nothing serious,” Gerlitz said. “It’s really just to bring the community together to have fun and to support one another.”

Bromeland said several people have expressed an interest in participating in the pageant.

“It’s funny because when we talk about it with people in the community, they’re immediately like, ‘Oh, how fun. Can we be involved,’” Bromeland said. “It’s really cool to see things come together.”

Why the group got startedGerlitz has been involved with ministry at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lake Geneva during the past five years. She has participated in mission trips to Puerta Rico, New York, South Dakota and Tennessee.

She is in the process of obtaining her masters degree in church strategy and ministry development at Southeastern University in Lakeland, Florida.

Gerlitz said she decided to start Lakes Area LifeWay because she felt establishing an organization that works with other groups was needed in the area.

“It feels like the Lord is calling me into community ministry and community impact and outreach,” Gerlitz said. “It’s exciting. I look at it as the possibilities are endless.”

Bromeland said she is impressed with Gerlitz starting a nonprofit organization at her age.

“I’m so proud of her to be able to see the impact the community makes and wanting to take that to another level and wanting to share her passion,” Bromeland said. “It’s so incredible to watch, and I’m so excited to see what’s accomplished.”

Gerlitz said several groups have expressed an interest in working with Lakes Area LifeWay to help other organizations.

“Different school districts have reached out, and they want to partner with us,” Gerlitz said. “People are feeling so inspired to be a part of it to see a change within our community.”

For more information about Lakes Area LifeWay visit the organization’s Facebook page or send an email message to info@lakesarealifeway.org.

