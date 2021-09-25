24-hour, livestream camera to be installed by Lake Geneva's Driehaus Fountain

The next time someone vandalizes the Driehaus Family Fountain, their actions may be caught on camera and livestreamed for other people to see.
City officials plan to install a 24-hour, livestream camera at the north end of the Driehaus Family Plaza, which would face the fountain, Riviera building and Geneva Lake.
Images from the camera would be livestreamed on the city’s YouTube channel.
Members of the Lake Geneva Tourism Commission unanimously approved a $8,955 grant, Sept. 13, for city officials to purchase and install the camera.
City Administrator Dave Nord said part of the reason for installing the camera would be to help improve security near the Driehaus Family Plaza.
An angel statue located atop the Driehaus Family Fountain has been vandalized and damaged twice during the past year.
Nord said a livestream camera would help discourage such behavior.
“That camera would be monitored by the police,” Nord said. “Our intent is to get it out on YouTube and other options that might be out there.”
Nord said the camera also would be used to help market the City of Lake Geneva, the Riviera building and the lakefront area to potential visitors. He said the camera could occasionally be moved to broadcast events that are occurring near the Riviera.
“It depends on what the intent is,” Nord said. “If the Winterfest is going on, obviously we can beam in more on that.”
Nord said television networks and cable channels could use the livestream images during their broadcasts. He said local tourism groups also could use the images to promote the City of Lake Geneva.
“All the television stations will essentially use these type of feeds for the weather report or things of that sort,” Nord said. “I’m sure the tourism agencies will find many, many creative ways to use this as well.”
Dana Trilla, vice chairperson for the tourism commission, said she is in favor of the city purchasing the camera, because it would help improve security near the Driehaus Family Plaza.
“I understand the need for this because of the vandalism that has occurred at the fountain recently,” Trilla said.
Brian Waspi, chairperson for the tourism commission, said the camera would help improve security and promote the City of Lake Geneva.
“This has incredible marketing potential,” Waspi said. “If we’re using this in the summertime, it’s showing Lake Geneva. It’s got a cool view, and it’s also great for security.”
Tourism commission member Zakia Pirzada proposed that a screen be installed outside of the Riviera, so people could view the images that are being livestreamed through the camera.
“They can wave at the camera and see themselves,” Pirzada said.
Waspi said he would like city officials to purchase the camera first, then they could decide whether they want to install a screen near the plaza.
“I think they can revisit the screen, but right now they can just get it going,” Waspi said.
Nord said the city could consider installing a screen near the Riviera after the camera is purchased. He said having a screen that shows images from the camera also would discourage vandalism in that area.
“I think that would be nice just for the fact that people like to throw dish soap in the fountain or knock over the angel statue,” Nord said. “That would certainly discourage them, but that’s not included within this grant request. I had not even considered that.”
An angel statue that usually sits atop of the Driehaus Family Fountain most recently was vandalized about 12:02 a.m., June 5. The statue was damaged and broken off the fountain.
Police said an officer witnessed an individual hanging from the statue and another person in the fountain with him.
As a result of the incident, Todd Stewart, 20, of Fort Wayne, Indiana was charged with criminal damage to property, resisting and obstructing a police officer and disorderly conduct, according to police.
The other suspect, Evan Waller, 20, of Palantine, Illinois, was cited for criminal damage to property and underage consumption of alcohol, police said.
The angel statue was vandalized in similar fashion in July 2020.
A 21-year-old man from Spring Grove, Illinois was the suspect in that incident.
The fountain was donated to the city by the late Richard Driehaus in 2004, and it is a replica of the “Angels of the Waters” fountain located in Central Park in New York City.