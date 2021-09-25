24-hour, livestream camera to be installed by Lake Geneva's Driehaus Fountain

“They can wave at the camera and see themselves,” Pirzada said.

Waspi said he would like city officials to purchase the camera first, then they could decide whether they want to install a screen near the plaza.

“I think they can revisit the screen, but right now they can just get it going,” Waspi said.

Nord said the city could consider installing a screen near the Riviera after the camera is purchased. He said having a screen that shows images from the camera also would discourage vandalism in that area.

“I think that would be nice just for the fact that people like to throw dish soap in the fountain or knock over the angel statue,” Nord said. “That would certainly discourage them, but that’s not included within this grant request. I had not even considered that.”

An angel statue that usually sits atop of the Driehaus Family Fountain most recently was vandalized about 12:02 a.m., June 5. The statue was damaged and broken off the fountain.

Police said an officer witnessed an individual hanging from the statue and another person in the fountain with him.