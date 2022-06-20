3 area drownings since start of Memorial Day weekend

Tragedy hit again this past week on lakes near Walworth County, where two reportedly died in separate swimming accidents.

The first accident occurred on Thursday, June 16, when a 22-year-old went missing below the water in western Kenosha County’s Silver Lake.

Initial reports indicated that a 5-year-old female child and a 22-year-old male were swimming after jumping into the water from a boat on the lake, according to a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department media release. The man, who was not wearing a flotation device, went underwater and did not resurface.

The child was wearing a personal flotation device and was picked up by another boat that was also on the lake.

Dive teams from southeast Wisconsin and northern Illinois were called in to assist in an attempt to locate the missing male.

The initial call came in at 12:37 p.m. and the man’s body was pulled from the lake at 7:10 p.m. He was located about 25 feet below the surface by area divers. He was later identified as Philip Shwaiko of Kenosha.

Jefferson County drowning

Another drowning was reported over the weekend at a campground in Jefferson County, north of Lauderdale Lake and Palmyra.

In that case, a 14-year-old boy was pulled from a swimming pond on Father's Day, Sunday, June 19.

On June 18 at 6:51 p.m., the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received an emergency 911 call from Nature’s Villa, N2899 Roger Road, in the Jefferson County Town of Sullivan.

The caller stated that a swimmer had gone under the water’s surface and could not be located. The water area on this property is a pond-like feature that is located on approximately two acres of land and that is used for swimming by the owners and guests, according to a release from the Sheriff’s Office.

As fire and rescue units arrived on scene, witnesses provided information for rescue divers to enter the water and begin searching. Rescue divers continued searching until 9:35 p.m., at which time the search was suspended until the morning.

On June 19 at 7:30 a.m., the water search resumed. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office worked in conjunction with the Department of Natural Resources using their underwater submersible drone with sonar and camera technology. At 8:33 a.m., the teen was located and recovered. The boy’s name has not been released.

The two drownings follow an earlier one in Walworth County over Memorial Day weekend. An 18-year-old was pulled unconscious from Lake Como in the Town of Geneva.

The Geneva Town Police Department was dispatched on Sunday, May 29, at approximately 7:57 p.m. to a residence off South Shore Drive for a man with no pulse who was pulled from the water.

Life-saving efforts were administered and the man was transported to Mercy Medical Center, then to the University of Madison hospital. However, due to the injuries sustained, the man died May 30.