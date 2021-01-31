3% hike for Lake Geneva boat slip and buoy rentals for residents and nonresidents

Alderman Tim Dunn said, besides the slip and buoy repairs, the city also needs to consider how much money it could cost to manage the starry stonewort invasive species, which has been found in Geneva Lake.

Dunn also indicated that if people can afford to purchase a boat, they also can afford to pay the 3-percent rate increase.

“I don’t see why we should be subsidizing wealthy people in their folly,” Dunn said. “All things considered, I think a 3-percent range across the board is entirely reasonable.”

Fesenmaier said part of the reason why some of the repairs are estimated to be so costly is because some of the slips and buoys were not repaired properly in the first place.

She said the city also should go out for bid on the repair projects instead of hiring the same company to do the work.

“We need to bid that out,” Fesenmaier said. “We need supervision on those repairs.”

With the 2021 rates, the cost for residents to rent a 24-foot slip at the city’s west end pier would increase from $1,827 to $1,882, and the cost to rent a 26-foot slip increase from $2,132 to $2,196.