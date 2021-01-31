3% hike for Lake Geneva boat slip and buoy rentals for residents and nonresidents

Lake Geneva residents and nonresidents will be paying a bit more money to rent a boat slip, buoy or kayak rack this year.
Members of the Lake Geneva City Council approved, Jan. 25, to increase boat slip, buoy and kayak rack rentals by 3 percent for 2021 by a 5-2 vote, with alderwomen Mary Jo Fesenmaier and Cindy Flower voting “no.”
The move is a reversal from a recommendation made by the city council’s finance, licensing and regulation which, Jan. 19, approved a zero-percent increase for residents and 3-percent increase for non-resident and non-resident property owners by a 4-1 vote with Alderman Richard Hedlund voting “no.”
Hedlund, during the city council meeting, made a motion to implement a 3-percent rate increase for residents and non-residents. Hedlund said the city has budgeted about $40,000 for slip and buoy repairs in the 2021 budget, and there are currently about $27,400 worth of repairs that need to be completed before the slips and buoys are re-installed for the summer season.
He said the city is in need of the additional revenue to help pay for the work that already needs to be completed.
“I fail to see why we wouldn’t be entitled to an increase with the service we provide,” Hedlund said.
Hedlund’s motion for an across-the-board, 3-percent rate increase was approved by a 4-3 vote with aldermen Ken Howell, Fesenmaier and Flower voting “no.”
Alderman Tim Dunn said, besides the slip and buoy repairs, the city also needs to consider how much money it could cost to manage the starry stonewort invasive species, which has been found in Geneva Lake.
Dunn also indicated that if people can afford to purchase a boat, they also can afford to pay the 3-percent rate increase.
“I don’t see why we should be subsidizing wealthy people in their folly,” Dunn said. “All things considered, I think a 3-percent range across the board is entirely reasonable.”
Fesenmaier said part of the reason why some of the repairs are estimated to be so costly is because some of the slips and buoys were not repaired properly in the first place.
She said the city also should go out for bid on the repair projects instead of hiring the same company to do the work.
“We need to bid that out,” Fesenmaier said. “We need supervision on those repairs.”
With the 2021 rates, the cost for residents to rent a 24-foot slip at the city’s west end pier would increase from $1,827 to $1,882, and the cost to rent a 26-foot slip increase from $2,132 to $2,196.
The cost for non-resident property owners to rent a 24-foot slip at the west end pier would increase from $2,741 to $2,824, and the cost for them to rent a 26-foot slip would increase from $3,105 to $3,199.
West end pier slips for non-residents would increase from $3,653 to $3,763 for a 24-foot slip, and from $3,957 to $4,076 for a 26-foot slip.
The cost for residents to rent a lagoon boat slip— near the corner of Center Street and Wrigley Drive— would increase from $787 to $811.
A lagoon boat slip for non-resident property owners would increase from $1,310 to $1,350, and the cost for non-residents would increase from $1,827 to $1,882.
Rental rates for buoys would increase from $787 to $811 for residents; increase from $1,310 to $1,350 for non-resident property owners; and increase from $1,827 to $1,882 for non-residents.
The cost to rent a dingy, kayak rack or paddleboard rack would increase from $135 to $140 for residents; increase from $197 to $203 for non-resident property owners; and increase from $270 to $279 for non-residents.
Alderwoman Joan Yunker said she feels the 3-percent rate increases would not be too costly.
“At 3 percent, I don’t think this is breaking the bank,” Yunker said. “It would help pay some of the maintenance that is coming up in the next season.”
City aldermen have been discussing proposed rate increases for boat slips, buoys and kayak rack rentals for several months.
Other rate increases that have been proposed— but eventually voted down— include a 5-percent increase for residents with an 8-percent increase for non-residents; zero-percent increase for residents with an 8-percent increase for non-residents; and a 3-percent increase for both residents and non-residents.