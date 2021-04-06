3 Lake Geneva school referendums all approved, Gottinger thanks voters

Lake Geneva schools will have additional funding to help pay for building renovations and upgrades, as well as educational programs.
All three of the Lake Geneva schools' referendums were approved during the April 6 spring election.
Officials from Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union School District placed a $6 million referendum question on the ballot during the election.
The referendum was approved receiving 2,150 yes votes and 1,415 no votes, with all precincts reporting.
Funding from the referendum will be used to help pay for various projects at the high school including roof replacement, upgrading the building's auditorium, replacing bleachers and floors in the main gymnasium, technology upgrades and renovating the 1958 portions of the building.
The school district also placed a recurring $750,000 referendum question on the ballot to fund ongoing operational expenses, educational programs and safety upgrades at Badger High School starting with the 2021-2022 school year.
That referendum question was approved, receiving 2,113 yes votes and 1,463 no votes, with all district precincts reporting.
Elementary and Middle School
Officials from the Lake Geneva Joint No.1 School District also placed a recurring $750,000 referendum question on the ballot during the election.
The referendum was approved, receiving 1,584 yes votes and 974 no votes, with all precincts reporting.
The referendum will allow the school district to exceed its revenue limit by $750,000 a year during the 2021-2022 school year and the following school years to help fund programs, technology and equipment upgrades at Lake Geneva Middle School, Eastview Elementary School, Central-Denison Elementary School and Star Center Elementary School.
Lake Geneva schools Superintendent James Gottinger said he is pleased that all three referendums were approved.
“I think it’s a testament that the people in our community support our schools,” Gottinger said. “I very much appreciate the ‘yes’ votes tonight.”
Gottinger said the next step is to begin planning the projects that will be completed with the funding from the referendums.
“Some of the items that we had on the list will be done during the summer,” Gottinger said. “Some of them will be done this summer, and some of them will have to wait until next summer.”
To read full election results for the county go to: https://www.co.walworth.wi.us/DocumentCenter/View/6010/04-06-2021-Summary-Report-PDF