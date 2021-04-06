3 Lake Geneva school referendums all approved, Gottinger thanks voters

The referendum was approved, receiving 1,584 yes votes and 974 no votes, with all precincts reporting.

The referendum will allow the school district to exceed its revenue limit by $750,000 a year during the 2021-2022 school year and the following school years to help fund programs, technology and equipment upgrades at Lake Geneva Middle School, Eastview Elementary School, Central-Denison Elementary School and Star Center Elementary School.

Lake Geneva schools Superintendent James Gottinger said he is pleased that all three referendums were approved.

“I think it’s a testament that the people in our community support our schools,” Gottinger said. “I very much appreciate the ‘yes’ votes tonight.”

Gottinger said the next step is to begin planning the projects that will be completed with the funding from the referendums.

“Some of the items that we had on the list will be done during the summer,” Gottinger said. “Some of them will be done this summer, and some of them will have to wait until next summer.”