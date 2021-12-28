3 Walworth County Board members not seeking re-election

Three of the members of the Walworth County Board have announced they will not run for county board in April.

The three are Jerry Grant of District 4, Daniel Kilkenny of District 8 and Nancy Russell of District 11

Grant first served as county board supervisor from 1998 to 2014. He ran again in 2018 and continues to serve both as county board supervisor and as the board vice chair.

Grant also served as county board vice chair from 2008 to 2010 and 2012 to 2014.

In addition to serving as the vice chair of the county board, Grant currently serves as the chair of the Public Works Committee and member of the County Zoning Agency, Finance Committee and Whitewaler/Rice Lake Management District.

Walworth County Supervisory District 4 represents portions of the City of Whitewater.

County Board Supervisor Kilkenny also has announced that he will not run for county board in April.

Kilkenny filed a notification of non-candidacy with the Walworth County Clerk's Office. Kilkenny has served Walworth County in Supervisory District 8 since 2006.

In his capacity serving as county supervisor in District 8, Kilkenny also currently serves the county as vice chair of agriculture and extension education, executive, finance, land conservation and park committees.

He previously served as vice chair of the county board from 2010 to 2012.

Walworth County Supervisory District 8 represents portions of the Towns of Darien, Delavan, Sugar Creek and a portion of the City of Delavan.

County Board of Supervisors Chairperson Nancy Russell, whose district includes Lake Geneva and Linn, also announced she will not run for the county board in April.

All 11 of the Walworth County supervisor positions will be on the ballot at the spring election on April 5, 2022.

Informational packets regarding running for county board supervisor are available at the Walworth County Clerk's Office located at the Government Center at 100 W. Walworth St. in Elkhorn.

For more information visit the county website, www.co.walworth.wi .us/201 /Running-forCountv-Offices.

The deadline for filing nomination papers for the office of Walworth County supervisor in the Walworth County Clerk's office is 5 p.m., Jan. 4, 2022.