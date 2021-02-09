$30K in parking revenue collected during Winterfest

"We knew it would be cold. It's a little colder than what we expected, but it's worth it" Mazzarasi said. "It's really neat to see the hard work and the art."

Mazzarasi said this was the first time she had attended Winterfest and was impressed with the design of the snow sculptures.

"They're so different, but they're so detailed," she said.

Mazzarasi said she learned about this year's Winterfest from a friend who attended the previous day and posted photographs of the event on social media.

"We thought we would venture out. I'm glad we did. It's really neat," Mazzarasi said. "I heard about it a few years back, but I just never ventured out."

Chris Anne Glover of Lake in the Hills, Illinois said she did not mind the cold temperatures as she and her family enjoyed viewing the snow sculptures and the ice sculptures that were placed in front of several businesses in downtown Lake Geneva.

"Surprisingly with the sunshine, it's not too bad," Glover said. "We though it would be fun to walk around town."

Carrie Ann Strebe and Jason Strebe of Waterford said they decided to attend Winterfest, because their daughter, Eliana, wanted to take photographs of the snow sculptures.