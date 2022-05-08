30th Annual Badger FFA Greenhouse Sale continues May 9-24

The Badger High School FFA Greenhouse will be opening to the public on Friday, May 6, from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Customers are encouraged to shop early.

The following day, Saturday, May 7, the hours will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Those hours will remain the same for Saturday, May 14 and Saturday, May 21.

Beginning on Monday, May 9 through Tuesday, May 24, the greenhouse will be open Monday through Friday from 3:15 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. Sales can only be made in-person.

During the opening weekend beginning on May 6, Advant Cycle Café of Lake Geneva will be on site selling their famous coffee, nitro-coffee, hot chocolate, and sweets. Those purchasing $75 or more will receive a hot chocolate or treat courtesy of Advant.

Badger High School students in their greenhouse management classes have been growing plants throughout the semester in the Badger Greenhouses.

Larry Plapp, an agriculture instructor at Badger High School, estimates that over 35,000 plants have been planted for the annual event. Plapp has had his classes conduct a spring plant sale for 30 years.

Over 300 hanging baskets of a different flower varieties are available to purchase for $20 per basket. There will be 15 varieties of tomatoes and seven kinds of peppers along with many standard vegetables. Fruit trees including apples, pears, peaches, and cherries can also be found at the sale with so much more.

A full list of the plants available at the greenhouse can be found on the Lake Geneva Schools’ website when searching for the 2022 FFA Plant sale.

The proceeds from the sales at the greenhouse will benefit the members of the Badger FFA Chapter through scholarships to college FFA events and leadership conferences.

Agriculture students and FFA members will be available to assist in plant selections and carry items to cars if needed.

