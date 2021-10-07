39-year-old killed in Walworth County weekend motorcycle crash

SHARON — A 39-year-old was killed on Friday, Oct. 1 after an evening motorcycle crash in rural Walworth County, the medical examiner has confirmed.

The crash occurred at approximately 10:15 p.m. at Highway 67 and Salt Box Road, just north of the state line in Sharon, said Walworth County Medical Examiner Gina Carver.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This is the fourth motorcycle fatality this year in Walworth County, with crashes earlier in the summer following crashes on June 1, July 17 and Aug. 7.

Carver did not have any additional information readily available about the Oct. 1 crash and was waiting on the police report from the Village of Sharon Police Department.