 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
39-year-old killed in Walworth County weekend motorcycle crash
breaking alert featured

39-year-old killed in Walworth County weekend motorcycle crash

{{featured_button_text}}

SHARON — A 39-year-old was killed on Friday, Oct. 1 after an evening motorcycle crash in rural Walworth County, the medical examiner has confirmed.

The crash occurred at approximately 10:15 p.m. at Highway 67 and Salt Box Road, just north of the state line in Sharon, said Walworth County Medical Examiner Gina Carver.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

This is the fourth motorcycle fatality this year in Walworth County, with crashes earlier in the summer following crashes on June 1, July 17 and Aug. 7.

Carver did not have any additional information readily available about the Oct. 1 crash and was waiting on the police report from the Village of Sharon Police Department.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics