4-H offers virtual "Scientist Live" series

Youth in grades eighth through 12th, their parents and their teachers are invited to participate in a virtual 4-H science careers series called “Scientists Live.”

The series offers participants exposure to science careers that may be of interest as youth make their post high school plans.

Now in its third year, “Scientist Live” features 30-minute stand-alone episodes that feature real world scientists.

During each episode, the featured scientist shares a 20-minute presentation about their career and then hosts a 10-minute question and answer session with the participants attending the live session.

As part of their presentations, scientists talk about the work they do, the schooling they needed to get where they are, the things they like most about their work and what they find most challenging.

The series will be hosted from noon to 12:30 p.m. every Wednesday of March through Zoom.

All episodes are being recorded and closed captioned for program registrants who cannot attend live to view on their own schedule. Participation is free.

For more information, visit https://go.wisc.edu/7km16o. Sign-up is required at least 24 hours before the first episode one plans to attend.

Thirty-two half-hour episode recordings from past “Scientists Live” seasons are available for free immediate access, as well.

These recordings feature a wide variety of science-related careers ranging from electrician and high school science teacher to aerospace engineer and marine biologist. For more information, visit https://go.wisc.edu/2zef04.

“Scientists Live” is the high school component of the 4-H Science Explorers program, a collaborative effort between the University of Wisconsin-Extension and 4-H Youth Development Educators in Crawford, Lafayette and Walworth counties and University of Wisconsin-Madison BioTrek Staff.

For more information about Walworth County 4-H, visit the Walworth County Extension website, https://walworth.extension.wisc.edu/.

4-H Science Explorers

Grades six through eight can explore five fascinating science fields through a virtual science series called “4-H Science Explorers: Into the Lab.”

Participants will dive into the fields of poultry science, geology, neuroscience, microbiology and physics as they interact with real world scientists, tour science “labs,” learn about careers, and engage in relevant hands-on activities.

Presenters will include Ron Kean, State Extension Poultry Specialist; Aaron Kufner, a paleontologist with the UW-Madison Geology Department; graduate students from the UW-Madison Neuroscience Department; Aeden Gardill, UW-Madison Department of Physics; and Tiffany Harris, UW-Madison Medical Microbiology & Immunology.

Into the Lab will be hosted virtually via Zoom March 31 and April 7, 21 and 28, from 6 to 7:15 p.m.

Participants will complete each night’s activity alongside the featured scientists using a combination of provided materials and common household items. 4-H membership is not required to participate. For those who cannot attend every date, each session will be recorded.

During the “Into the Lab,” participants will gain insights about different breeds of chickens and their uses and then conduct a number of tests on eggs. They will complete a simulated “dig” using “Fossil Hunter Preparation Kits” and kitchen tools to learn how paleontologists successfully uncover 230-million year old Metoposaurus bones. They will explore the human brain and conduct experiments related to perception.

The series will close with a session focused on light as a common thread across art, physics, and microbiology. During that session, participants will discover how scientists use fluorescent dyes as markers or tracers to track the spread of bacteria on surfaces and the movement of molecules within bacteria. During that final session, participants will also learn about an opportunity to go “Into the Lab” in-person on the UW-Madison Campus this June.

Series cost is $10 per participant. This covers the cost of supplies included in the Into the Lab Kit which participating families will be responsible for picking up during specified dates and times at the Walworth County Government Center, 100 W Walworth Street, Elkhorn. Details are provided at the time of registration. For more information and to register, visit: go.wisc.edu/zr2466 or call 262-741-4959. Registration is also at go.wisc.edu/L018O4. Registration deadline is March 18, 2022.

4-H Science Explorers programming is a collaborative effort of UW-Madison Extension 4-H educators in Crawford, Lafayette, and Walworth Counties and the UW-Madison BioTrek staff. For more, contact the Walworth County Extension Office, 262-741-4951.