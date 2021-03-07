4 new Lake Geneva developments recently completed or underway

Shops, a brewery and subdivisions of all sizes are coming to Lake Geneva.

City officials have approved several projects, all of them in various stages of completion.

Some are new subdivisions. Others promise to give new life to old buildings in downtown Lake Geneva.

Vistas of Lake GenevaIn December 2020, the Lake Geneva City Council approved a plan for the Vistas of Lake Geneva subdivision, which may include 58 single family homes once completed.

Representatives from Omega Homes in Elkhorn want to build the homes on about 17 acres of land near the corner of LaSalle Street and Edgewood Drive.

The subdivision is set to be built in three phases, with homes starting around $400,000.

The first phase of the project is set to include 15 homes along LaSalle Street just east of Edgewood Street.

The second phase will include building 21 homes along what will be Forestview Court, and the third phase will include building 22 homes on a newly constructed LaSalle Street.

The second and third phases are set to be worked on simultaneously.