4 new Lake Geneva developments recently completed or underway

Shops, a brewery and subdivisions of all sizes are coming to Lake Geneva.
City officials have approved several projects, all of them in various stages of completion.
Some are new subdivisions. Others promise to give new life to old buildings in downtown Lake Geneva.
Vistas of Lake GenevaIn December 2020, the Lake Geneva City Council approved a plan for the Vistas of Lake Geneva subdivision, which may include 58 single family homes once completed.
Representatives from Omega Homes in Elkhorn want to build the homes on about 17 acres of land near the corner of LaSalle Street and Edgewood Drive.
The subdivision is set to be built in three phases, with homes starting around $400,000.
The first phase of the project is set to include 15 homes along LaSalle Street just east of Edgewood Street.
The second phase will include building 21 homes along what will be Forestview Court, and the third phase will include building 22 homes on a newly constructed LaSalle Street.
The second and third phases are set to be worked on simultaneously.
Summerhaven SubdivisionThe council approved the third phase of the Summerhaven subdivision last October.
South of Wells Street, near Lake Geneva Boulevard, the subdivision was in the works for about 10 years.
The third phase calls for 23 single-family homes.
The first phase included 28 condominium units, and the second phase added four single-family homes.
Once completed, Summerhaven should have 55 residential units.
The HouseOnce slated for demolition, the former Brick & Mortar home store at 832 Geneva St. has been renovated to house two stores and a coffee shop.
In 2018, the building owners announced plans to demolish the building and construct a new one on the site.
After some backlash from the community, the owners changed their plans.
The former Brick & Mortar home store closed for business in fall 2019 to begin the remodeling process.
Renovations were completed in the summer of 2020, and the building was re-opened for business as The House in September.
The lower level of The House includes a business called The Marketplace, which features a selection of in-home items including candles, coffee mugs, crafted cocktail kits and children’s clothing.
A coffee shop is in the process of being established in the lower level patio of the building.
The upper level of the building includes a store with a familiar name — Brick & Mortar, which offers furniture, kitchenware, clothing items and bath and body products.
Topsy TurvyFirst, it was a church, then a bookstore. Now, Topsy Turvy Brewing Co. occupies 727 Geneva St.
After several years of planning, the brewery opened July 1, 2020, offering several types of crafted beers and hard seltzers which are manufactured in the lower level of the building.
Owner Daniel Schuld made several renovations to the building during the past few years to prepare for the brewery’s opening.
The brewery received positive responses from several customers last summer.