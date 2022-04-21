4 Racine County residents charged in alleged conspiracy to deliver meth

WALWORTH COUNTY — The Walworth County District Attorney’s Office has filed criminal complaints against 11 people, including four from Racine County, for conspiring to deliver more than 500 grams (1.1 pounds) of methamphetamine, the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Thursday afternoon news release.
The charges were the result of a multiagency investigation, led by the Walworth County Drug Enforcement Unit and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Milwaukee Office, with assistance from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office and the City of Burlington Police Department, among others.
The alleged methamphetamine delivery operation occurred for about 11 months, coming to an end in August 2021.
The suspects in this case include:
- Kenneth W. Chadwick, 54. of Phoenix, Arizona
- Krystal D. Gehrke, 36, of Racine
- Shauna M. Gonzalez Garza, 35, of Burlington
- Jillian R. Leighton, 38, of Burlington
- Michelle A. Lyons, 43, of Lake Geneva
- Sean M. Mason, 44, of Elkhorn
- Christopher F. McFadden, 35, of Waterford
- Joshua C. Potter, 33, of Whitewater
- Thomas D. Schultz, 33, of Elkhorn
- Frederick M. Taylor, 46, of Burlington
- Brian N. Tidwell, 37, of Elkhorn
The alleged involvement of these suspects ranges from street-level dealing to transporting large amounts of methamphetamine from Arizona to various locations in southeastern Wisconsin, including Walworth County.
The investigation involved conducting controlled buys, monitoring calls, writing subpoenas and search warrants, conducting surveillance and obtaining statements from associates and co-conspirators.
“This investigation is an example of what is achieved when dedicated investigators from many law enforcement agencies work together across jurisdictions with a common goal to keep our communities safe,” Sheriff Kurt Picknell said in a news release.
Agencies assisting the Walworth County Drug Enforcement Unit and ATF-Milwaukee in this investigation, include ATF-Flagstaff, Arizona; Drug Enforcement Administration-Milwaukee Office, United States Postal Inspectors, Wisconsin Department of Corrections, Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, Racine County Sheriff’s Office, Rock County Sheriff’s Office, City of Burlington Police Department, City of Lake Geneva Police Department, City of Elkhorn Police Department and the Village of East Troy Police Department.
