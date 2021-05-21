$500K Capital campaign seeks to fund Lake Geneva library improvements

The Lake Geneva Public Library is launching a capital campaign with a goal of $500,000 to improve the library experience for all patrons.
Changes will include health, safety, and accessibility updates to the library building. The campaign is expected to run three to six months, with construction to begin in the second half of this year.
The library board began the process of reviewing the building’s space usage and needs in 2017 with a series of focus groups, public workshops, and interviews. As COVID-19 affected library operations, the board started looking at health and safety projects, and how to improve accessibility for the building’s existing footprint and decided not to consider expanding at this point in time.
“Our current plan is to improve air quality inside the building, replace old and hazardous carpeting, and update our shelving and restrooms for ADA-compliance and efficiency,” said library director Emily Kornak. “In addition, with COVID-19 showing us the importance of outdoor space for gathering and library programs, a patio off the southern lobby doors will be added to help safely host events.”
Library board member Wen-D Kersten said the view from Main Street through the building to Geneva Lake has been a feature of the prairie style design of the library by architect James R. Dresser.
“However, this view has been obstructed for years by the horizontal placement of high shelving units,” Kersten said. “A simple reorganization in shelving will restore Dresser’s vision, while also making our collections more accessible to our patrons. We are changing our floorplan to create two new meeting rooms and moving all staff areas to the north side of the building. This will provide more space for the children’s area and open all the lakeside windows to the public.”
Library officials stated that the entire project will cost just over $1 million. The campaign will raise $500,000.
Other funding is coming from library reserves and endowments, and approved city capital project funds.
Construction is anticipated to begin in August and be completed by early 2022. Public restrooms will be moved to the front of the building, and shelving will be lowered and rotated.
“We will be able to showcase the unique architecture of our building while improving efficiency and functionality,” Kornak said. “I’m also very excited that we have been able to incorporate feedback and requests that we have heard over the past few years from library patrons into our plans.”
Dave Desimone, site director of Black Point Estate and Gardens, said the proposed renovations are sympathetic to Dresser’s original design.
“The proposal is an excellent example of adaptive use, one that respects the architecture of the 67-year-old building while still meeting the current needs of library patrons,” Desimone said. “As we move further along into the 21st century, the preservation of the modern architecture of the 20th century will become more and more critical. Effective stewardship of our architectural heritage is about balancing preservation and current need. I applaud the Lake Geneva Library and FEH Design for developing a plan that achieves both.”
“Over the last year, we gained a lot of experience running virtual and outdoor programs, and we hope to continue to offer these educational and entertaining events for our community,” said Sara Soukup, Head of Youth Services. “We are also really good at pulling together book baskets upon request, and getting various materials into the hands of patrons of all ages. We plan to continue all of these services throughout library construction.” The library will offer curbside pickup throughout construction.
The library will begin fundraising with an initiative called 100 Extraordinary Women (100EW), a national program that has been successful with many other libraries. 100EW looks to raise funds from a minimum of 100 women donating or pledging $1,000 over 3 years ($333 per year; $28 per month) to the fundraising campaign. Each of these women, or a woman they want to honor or remember, will be listed permanently in one area of the renovated library. There are also plans to provide special donation opportunities for local businesses as well as all residents and library patrons that will be announced in the coming weeks.
Contact the library for more information or visit their website at www.lakegeneva.lib.wi.us and subscribe to the library email newsletter for regular updates.