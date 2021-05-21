$500K Capital campaign seeks to fund Lake Geneva library improvements

“The proposal is an excellent example of adaptive use, one that respects the architecture of the 67-year-old building while still meeting the current needs of library patrons,” Desimone said. “As we move further along into the 21st century, the preservation of the modern architecture of the 20th century will become more and more critical. Effective stewardship of our architectural heritage is about balancing preservation and current need. I applaud the Lake Geneva Library and FEH Design for developing a plan that achieves both.”

“Over the last year, we gained a lot of experience running virtual and outdoor programs, and we hope to continue to offer these educational and entertaining events for our community,” said Sara Soukup, Head of Youth Services. “We are also really good at pulling together book baskets upon request, and getting various materials into the hands of patrons of all ages. We plan to continue all of these services throughout library construction.” The library will offer curbside pickup throughout construction.