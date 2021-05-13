59-year-old Walworth man charged with repeated sexual assault of child

WALWORTH — A 59-year-old man could face up to 100 years imprisonment if convicted on charges alleging he repeatedly sexually assaulted a child under the age of 12 in the Town of Walworth.

Scotty Burkhalter is being charged with two felony charges. If convicted of the first sexual assault of a child under the age of 12, Burkhalter could face up to 60 years imprisonment with a bifurcated sentence of 25 years in prison. If convicted of the second charge of repeated sexual assault of a child, he could face up to 40 years imprisoned and a $100,000 fine.

Upon conviction of either charges, the State will seek to place Burkhalter on lifetime supervision, according to a criminal complaint.

Charges were leveled against Burkhalter after county detectives interviewed the victim of the assaults. Throughout the interview she stated Burkhalter had repeatedly sexually assaulted her for about five years, starting first when she was just 11-years-old.

According to the complaint, the sexual assaults first began in November 2015 and spanned until March 25 — just days before her interview with detectives.

The victim of the assaults later presented detectives with a recording she had made on April 5, where Burkhalter discussed details of the assaults.