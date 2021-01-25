 Skip to main content
5th wheel camper explosion in Darien shook area, cat still missing
5th wheel camper explosion in Darien shook area, cat still missing

DARIEN – Emergency crews responded Sunday evening to a report of an explosion in the town of Darien that could be seen from over a mile away and reportedly felt even farther away. 

Town of Darien Fire Chief Justin Schuenke said a fifth wheel camper exploded and ignited an old farm building nearby. Both were a total loss, Schuenke said, but fortunately no one was injured. The cause is still under investigation.

As of Monday afternoon a cat named Hazel Mae was still missing.

It happened around 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of North Road and Westbound Lane, and could be seen by drivers on Interstate 43.

Crews responded again to the area Monday for a hot spot, which was quickly extinguished.

Walworth and Sharon fire departments responded as well to the fire to quickly extinguish it, Schuenke said. He said the quick response was a testament to the strengthened relationship the departments have.

In November, voters in five neighboring communities approved referendums that authorized local property tax increases to pay for expanded shared ambulance service. As part of the agreement, services are shared between the town and village of Sharon, the town and village of Walworth and the town and village of Darien.

The referendums passed with 76% support in the town of Sharon, 65% in the village of Sharon, 61% in the town of Walworth, 58% in the village of Walworth and 67% in the village of Darien. The town of Darien, the sixth community, had previously approved its participation without a voter referendum.

