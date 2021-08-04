65-year-old dies after July motorcycle crash in Walworth County

A Beloit man has died as a result of injuries he sustained during a motorcycle accident that occurred July 17.

Officials from the Walworth County Sheriff's department said the county's communications center received a report of an accident involving two motorcycles about 1:15 p.m., July 17 near the intersection of County Highway M and Springwood Drive in the Town of Darien.

Police said when sheriff's deputies and representatives from the Darien Fire Department arrived on the scene, Dale Culver, 65, of Beloit was located in the road with serious head trauma.

Culver was transported to Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center to be treated for his injuries.

Police said Culver struck the rear of another motorcycle traveling ahead of him, and as a result of the accident both motorcyclists struck the pavement of the road.

The operator of the other motorcycle, Jeffrey Hutchinson, 63, also of Beloit, was treated at the scene for minor injuries and was released.

Culver died from his injuries July 31.

Representatives from the Walworth County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Darien Fire and Rescue and Walworth County Medical Examiner's Office responded to the scene.