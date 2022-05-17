68-room hotel proposed to be built by Lake Beulah in East Troy; County to discuss May 19

A 68-room hotel is being proposed to be built in East Troy on the shores of Lake Beulah.

It's an area that has had a history of hotels and resorts back at the turn of the 19th century, but not in recent years.

Representatives from Summit Smith Development in Milwaukee have put in the request to Walworth County to construct the hotel on 2.94 acres of land at W1340 Beach Road, where Lindeys bar is located.

The location is right along the lake, just down the street from the popular restaurant Lulabell's Dockside.

Company officials are set to present plans for the hotel to the Walworth County Zoning Agency 5:50 p.m., Thursday, May 19 at the Walworth County Government Center, 100 W Walworth St, Elkhorn, in county board room 114.

If approved, the hotel is set to include 68 guest rooms, a coffee shop and central commercial kitchen. Boat slips would be available to guests.

The hotel would employee 15 workers, with four employees working at the hotel at one time. The number of people allowed in each room would be regulated by hotel management.

Representatives from Summit Smith Development previously presented plans for the hotel in 2020, but members of the Walworth County Zoning Agency unanimously denied a conditional use permit for the hotel Oct. 15, 2020.

According to minutes of that meeting, the zoning agency denied the conditional use permit because of possible concerns related to the township's wells, water demand, possible effects on Lake Beulah, potential traffic issues, community opposition, possible sanitation concerns, potential storm water runoff and possible effects on impervious surfaces.

While today, Lake Beulah is mostly lined with private residents, there was a time when Lake Beulah was a major resort area with visitors getting off on the train - that now operates as the East Troy Trolley - and going to their resort.

Situated on about 40 acres Hotel Beulah on the east shore of Lake Beulah could accommodate 250 guests, according to a centennial publication printed by the Lake Beulah Yacht Club in 1993, celebrating its 100-year anniversary.

It included a dance hall, ice cream parlors and sleeping rooms. However, only eight years after it was built in 1887, gusty winds blew flames from a street lamp into the annex, burning the hotel down.

However, a year later, in 1896 work began on rebuilding the hotel, whit the new Hotel Beulah even bigger and grander than the original and able to accomodate 500 guests.

"The main floor included elaborately furnished reception rooms, a ballroom, writing room, several parlors, rest rooms, an amusement hall, a 300-capacity dining room overlooking the lake, and a smaller dining room for children and nurses," the historical account continued. "The basement housed the gentlemen's billiard room, barber shop, restaurant, kitchen, several wine rooms, bicycle storage room, ladies' billiard room, and a candy and ice cream store."

In addition, a 300-foot roofed veranda wrapped around the building.

However that hotel also had the same demise, with a fire again destroying it in 1911.

Another smaller hotel was also in operation on Lake Beulah around that same time. That was the Bay View Hotel, which opened in 1896 and was in operation about 11 years until 1907.

