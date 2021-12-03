69-year-old Lake Geneva biker returns home after cross-country ride

A 69-year-old Lake Geneva man has returned home just in time for the holidays after completing a cross-country bicycle ride.

Steve Mercil recently completed a three-month, 3,700-mile bicycle ride to raise money to establish an internship program for college-age students who are interested in starting their own business.

Mercil started the bicycle ride Sept. 6 at Cape Disappointment State Park in the State of Washington and completed the trek Nov. 17 in Portland, Maine. He officially returned home Nov. 21.

Mercil briefly returned to Lake Geneva between Oct. 21 and Oct. 24 to catch up on some rest and spend time with family.

Despite enjoying the cross-country trip, Mercil said he is glad that the ride has been completed and that he is back in Lake Geneva.

“It certainly feels good,” Mercil said. “It feels like I accomplished a big goal, but it feels nice to be back home.”

During the final weeks of the ride, Mercil and his support crew traveled through the southern area of the Great Lakes including Cleveland, Ohio; Erie, Pennsylvania; and Buffalo, New York.

Mercil also had an opportunity to visit Niagara Falls during his stop in Buffalo.

“I had never been there before,” Mercil said. “It was so cool to bike up there.”

Mercil then biked along the Erie Canal, the Appalachian Mountains in Vermont and New Hampshire, and up Green Mountain in Vermont before completing his trip.

“I was in Middleton, Vermont and I looked up and I said, ‘I have to go up that mountain,’ and there was snow at the top,” Mercil said. “There was about five inches of snow when we got up to the top, so it was long and steep and cold, but we made it.”

Mercil said, throughout the trip, there were days that were cold and rainy but for the most part the ride was not too difficult.

“It was about what I expected. I certainly trained well for it,” Mercil said. “I had a good coach that helped train me as well. Certainly, there were some days that were very, very challenging and I expected that.”

Mercil, founder of the Appalachian Investor Alliance, conducted the bike ride to help raise money to establish a paid internship program to allow aspiring business owners to work with angel investment groups around the country to learn how to invest into a business.

The goal was to raise about $377,000, but Mercil said he is not certain how much money has been raised at this time.

“I don’t think it’s as much as I wanted to,” Mercil said. “It was a very good start, but I haven’t gotten the final numbers yet.”

Mercil plans to continue raising money for the internship program.

“It’s a long-term commitment to the program, so we will continue to raise money for the fellowship in different ways,” he said.

Candidates for the internship program are set to be hired in the spring, and an application form will be available on the Appalachian Investor Alliance’s website, www.appalachianinvestors.org, in January.

Mercil said he is looking for candidates who are between the ages of 18 and 24, have an interest in business, have leadership experience and have experience working on business-related projects.

“Those are the three main things, so we’re looking for a diverse set of people with diverse interests and with a real interest in learning about entrepreneurship and investing,” he said.

Mercil said now that he is back home he plans to rest but also do some bike riding around the Lake Geneva area.

“I will be riding through here that’s for sure,” Mercil said. “Most of the rides I do within the next month will be right around here. As long as the roads aren’t icy, I will probably be riding.”

Mercil said he would be willing to do another long bike ride again in the future.

“I think it was a good experience,” Mercil said. “I had good support. It was a good challenge, so I would do something like this again, but maybe not as long.”

Images and videos of Mercil’s cross-country bike ride can be viewed by visiting www.bizinmotion.org.

