79 people cited, arrested during Whitewater's 'Spring Splash,' police say overall it was under control

Raap said historically the department has had to deploy officers on foot to respond to calls throughout the weekend because there are not enough squad cars to carry all the officers who are on duty.

“No agency in our area, us included, has vans capable of conveying four, six, ten officers at a time,” he said. “We were looking for the most cost effective way to move officers around the city.”

To save time and conserve the energy of officers working long shifts, Raap said the department rented three vans to help transport officers as needed. He added that the vans were not used in any pursuits nor to transport any persons other than police officers.

Instead of the department purchasing a van that would only be needed for Spring Splash weekend, Raap said the vans were an economical way of transporting officers.

“It worked out well for a small cost,” he said.

The vans, which the department rented for about 20 hours, were used when responding to a gathering the department estimates was made up of about 600 people. Raap said the vans allowed a number of officers to arrive on the scene at once at peacefully disperse the gathering.