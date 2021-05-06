79 people cited, arrested during Whitewater's 'Spring Splash,' police say overall it was under control

WHITEWATER — During this year's Whitewater 'Spring Splash,' a smaller version of Madison's Mifflin Street block party, 79 people were cited or arrested.
But given the ruckus residents may have witnessed over the weekend, police officials say city gatherings were largely under control.
"Overall we think it went well," said Whitewater Police Chief Aaron Raap.
The annual city-wide party, unsanctioned by city officials and the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, took place May 1, drawing thousands to the city for house parties and bar hoping for block party event.
Aside from one gathering the police department estimated to have around 600 people, Raap said weekend turnout was slightly smaller and more manageable than Spring Splash 2019.
He added that reduced turnout may have been the result of fewer students participating in in-person classes on campus but noted many non-students come to the city to participate in festivities throughout the weekend as well.
During the weekend, a total of 79 people were cited or arrested, and a total of 124 citations and charges were issued, the majority of which were for city ordinance violations. Of the charges, 99 were city ordinance violations, 20 were traffic violations, four were misdemeanor offenses and one was a felony.
Raap said the department does not release the number of officers on duty throughout the weekend to avoid a coordinated attempt to overwhelm the department in future years using knowledge of general police staffing for the weekend.
The department did disclose that the Wisconsin State Patrol, the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Police Department and the sheriff’s offices for both Walworth and Jefferson counties provided officers to assist throughout the weekend.
Raap credited the relatively low-incident weekend to his department using similar strategies it has in previous years to limit incidents, being proactive in staffing and in preventing gatherings from getting too large.
“We’re proactive but not overbearing, that’s always been my directive here,” he said.
Responding to criticism on social media that his department generates revenue from citations issued over the weekend, Raap said the citations will not recoup what was spent on overtime to keep officers on duty throughout the weekend, which cost about $14,000 in 2019.
“If anyone out there thinks that citations are going to make up for overtime costs, or that that’s my goal, it isn’t,” he said.
U-Haul vans
In addition to many of the usual practices the Whitewater Police Department employed over the Spring Splash weekend, one new method of transporting officers throughout the city was introduced — the use of rental U-Haul vans.
Raap said historically the department has had to deploy officers on foot to respond to calls throughout the weekend because there are not enough squad cars to carry all the officers who are on duty.
“No agency in our area, us included, has vans capable of conveying four, six, ten officers at a time,” he said. “We were looking for the most cost effective way to move officers around the city.”
To save time and conserve the energy of officers working long shifts, Raap said the department rented three vans to help transport officers as needed. He added that the vans were not used in any pursuits nor to transport any persons other than police officers.
Instead of the department purchasing a van that would only be needed for Spring Splash weekend, Raap said the vans were an economical way of transporting officers.
“It worked out well for a small cost,” he said.
The vans, which the department rented for about 20 hours, were used when responding to a gathering the department estimates was made up of about 600 people. Raap said the vans allowed a number of officers to arrive on the scene at once at peacefully disperse the gathering.
All in all, Raap said he was pleased with the conduct of his officers throughout the weekend, who he said made significant efforts to engage with residents and party-goers alike in a positive way. The chief said he is pleased with the patience and understanding of his officers throughout the weekend.
“Every year we get a new influx of new young people who are just getting going in life, so they’re going to make mistakes and we have to be patient with them,” he said.