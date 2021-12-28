9 free places to go sledding around Lake Geneva

STEPHANIE JONES
There is finally a little snow in Lake Geneva. The kids are on winter break. Here are a few great places to bring your sled!
In Lake Geneva, the sledding hill by
Sage and Mill streets is very popular. And it’s free for the public. But it can get icy, so be careful. There is also a hill at Lions Park in Williams Bay.
The town of Linn has two spots —
Traver School, W3490 Linton Road; and Reek School, W4094 South Lake Shore Drive. Of course, sledding is not open to the public during the hours of normal school operation.
A local favorite is
Rudy Lange Sledding Hill, 170 S. Terrace St., Delavan. The 1.4-acre hill north of the Terrace-Washington streets intersection is lighted all winter long and has a 335-foot sledding area.
There is a small hill at
Sunset Park, 200 Devendorf St., Elkhorn.
In Silver Lake, there is a hill in
Fox River Park.
Also check out
Beverly Jo Park, 367 Dunford Drive, Burlington.
East Troy has a popular hill in
Mitchell Park, behind St. Peter Catholic Church, 1981 Beulah Ave.
The completed 11 snow sculptures from Winterfest 2021
Tribal Dance by Team Wisconsin 1
Artist Statement: Two native Americans embraced in a ceremonial dance
Watch now: National Snow Sculpting Competition from start to finish
Fowl Play by Team Illinois 2
Artist Statement: We really like the idea of all the different textures we will be able to play with in this piece. The Band of Misfit Boys thinks it will be an egg-ceptional sculpture oooo....yes I did.
2020 by Team Illinois 3
Artist Statement: The Snowmen wanted to highlight perhaps the most famous artist from Illinois, the architect Frank Lloyd Wright. Mr. Wright commissioned this sculpture in 1898 from artist Richard Bock to sit at the entry of his studio on Chicago Avenue in Oak Park. We thought the piece was a wonderful representation of the year we’ve all just been through. The work is a picture of stress and forbearance. The figure seems hunkered down, waiting for the pandemic and political strife to end, hoping for better times ahead.
The Power of the Mind's Eye By Team Florida
Artist Statement: "In our day-to-day lives, we use our five senses to guide us through our routines and challenges. They ensure our survival and safety, and developing mastery of the skills even allows us to thrive! However, it’s our mind’s eye, that allows us to do the extraordinary, life changing things. It helps us interpret life as we know it and forms us into who we are as individuals. Our mind’s eye takes experiences and images and stores them deep inside of our being. It gives us the ability to imagine something that doesn’t already exist. It’s truly a supernatural power!"
Inoculation by Team Wisconsin 2
Artist Statement: We are all in this together. We all yearn for the moment when we can put our fears to rest and go back to our normal lives. This sculpture celebrates the end of the pandemic and the birth of a new era.
Ice Cold Craft Beer by Team Alaska
Artist Statement: Our sculpture depicts the great mythical Bear-Deer or Beer knitting his own scarf.
Daryl by Team Colorado
Artist Statement: In these changing times, everybody is struggling to put 2020 behind us and hoping 2021 brings all of us better times. Even Daryl, aka Bigfoot, has been hit with hardship and is struggling to make ends meet. He has come out of "quarantine" and is trying to make his 2021 the best ever.
The Like-Ness Monster by Team Illinois 1
Artist Statement: The Like-Ness Monster is a creature from depths of our society, lurking just below the surface of our collective unconscious, lying in wait for an unsuspecting person floating by to get sucked in to "doing it for the likes" or "doing it for the 'Gram". He preys on clout-chasers, hashtaggers, influencers, and anyone unlucky enough to get sucked into the draw of living life only on social media.
Bird in Hand by Team Michigan
Artist Statement: We're pretty simple, or Loafers when it comes to describing why we do what we do. So we wanted to challenge ourselves with doing a human sculpture. We are starting with a hand. By adding a bird we are staying closer to our comfort zone.
COVID criminal by Team Wisconsin 3
Artist Statement: Wanted: Gone
Fantasy Reef by Team Iowa
Artist Statement: This sculpture consists of fantasy fish swimming in a coral reef. Sadly, the world's coral reefs are dying at an alarming rate, as a result of warming seas driven by climate change. As temperatures rise, mass coral bleaching becomes more frequent. If this trend continues, by 2050 nearly all of the world's coral reefs will be in danger. Thus in the future, coral reefs may very well become a fantasy.
Day one: Snow sculpting at Lake Geneva's Winterfest 2021
15 most expensive houses sold around Geneva Lake in 2021, all over $4 million
590 S Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva, $12.75 million sold 4-9-21
N2010 700 Club, Linn, $7.55 million sold 12-1-21
N1822 Fair Oaks Road, Linn, $6.48 million sold 7-16-21
W4458 Basswood Dr, Linn, $6.35 million sold 5-9-21
9 Hillside Drive, Lake Geneva $5.95 million sold 8-6-21
W2912 Walcowis Dr, Linn, $5.79 million sold on 6-7-21
W4411 N Lake Shore Dr, Linn, $5.61 million sold 7-2-21
154 Wood St., Williams Bay, $5.6 million sold 2-2-21
569 N Lakeshore Dr, Fontana, $5.425 million sold 3-5-21
W4237 Oriole Dr, Linn, $5.3 million sold on 5-7-21
W4278 Southland Rd, Linn, $5.2 million sold 3-18-21
N1587 E Lakeside Ln, Linn, $5 million sold on 3-3-21
N2323 Sylvan Ln, Linn, $4.91 million sold on 7-28-21
N1535 E Lakeside Ln, Linn, $4.5 million sold on 8-11-21
N1931 Solar Ln, Linn, $4.4 million sold on 5-21
Watch now: Geneva shore path Fontana to Black Point
Watch now: Geneva Lake shore path Fontana to George William College
Watch now: Lake Geneva shore path, along the north shore
Watch now: Lake Geneva shore path Williams Bay to George Williams College
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.