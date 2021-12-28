9 free places to go sledding around Lake Geneva

There is finally a little snow in Lake Geneva. The kids are on winter break. Here are a few great places to bring your sled!

In Lake Geneva, the sledding hill by Sage and Mill streets is very popular. And it’s free for the public. But it can get icy, so be careful. There is also a hill at Lions Park in Williams Bay.

The town of Linn has two spots — Traver School, W3490 Linton Road; and Reek School, W4094 South Lake Shore Drive. Of course, sledding is not open to the public during the hours of normal school operation.

A local favorite is Rudy Lange Sledding Hill, 170 S. Terrace St., Delavan. The 1.4-acre hill north of the Terrace-Washington streets intersection is lighted all winter long and has a 335-foot sledding area.

There is a small hill at Sunset Park, 200 Devendorf St., Elkhorn.

In Silver Lake, there is a hill in Fox River Park.

Also check out Beverly Jo Park, 367 Dunford Drive, Burlington.

East Troy has a popular hill in Mitchell Park, behind St. Peter Catholic Church, 1981 Beulah Ave.