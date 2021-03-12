900 emails of COVID vaccination registrants accidentally shared in Walworth County

In the investigation, the department's privacy officer identified two employees responsible for the breach. The officer concluded that the information was unintentionally released.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Our consumers’ rights to privacy and our adherence to HIPAA is of the utmost importance to us,” said Aaron Winden, the department's supervisor of compliance and medical records. “We will continue to do everything in our power to prevent situations like this from happening in the future.”

The privacy officer retrained the employees suspected of unintentionally causing the breach. Types of breaches, the ramifications of the mistake, and breach prevention were covered by the officer.

All department employees receive annual training on this subject.

The officer, along with the department's IT services, changed Microsoft Outlook to increase the visibility of the blind carbon copy option. One can send an email to addresses entered in the "Bcc" line and the recipients cannot see the other addresses.