‘A big loss to our region, state’; Walworth County Visitors Bureau director dies

Following news of Malenock’s passing, VISIT Lake Geneva made the announcement it was postponing its annual dinner and impact awards scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 20.

Talking about the position in April about a month after being hired, Malenock said he was excited for the new position with the visitor's bureau and even at the time talked about how the position wasn't about him - it was about helping the community.

"I’m just really excited to be in this role to be able to help the local businesses and organizations to elevate them more and to make them shine because this is not about me," Malenock said. "It’s about working with these businesses and this community to elevate this county as a tourism destination, so it’s a great honor."

Before working in tourism, he used to work in retail management, working for Gap, Inc and managing an Old Navy Store, and then was introduced to the industry through the Shedd Aquarium.

“I’m a big, avid fan of travel and tourism around the country so it’s a rewarding industry to be a part of. There’s such great people in it. It’s about forming strong relationships,” Malenock said.

As for free time, outside work, family came first which is what he said when talking to the Regional News in April after stating the position.